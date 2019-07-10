Hyundai continues to increase sales of plug-in electric cars, although in June the rate of growth was lower than in the past few months.

The total number of sales globally amounted to 6,196 (up 50%). Compared to the total volume, plug-ins stand for 4.0%. After six months, Hyundai sold 36,720 plug-in cars.

The majority of plug-in sales fall on Kona Electric - 3,919 in May and 23,222 YTD.

Noteworthy is the hydrogen fuel cell model NEXO set a fourth consecutive monthly record of 556. During the first half of this year, 1,948 NEXO were sold by the manufacturer.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – June 2019

Model results: