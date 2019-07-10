Hyundai Kona Electric stays strong at close to 4,000 units, while the NEXO FCV set a new record of 556.

Hyundai continues to increase sales of plug-in electric cars, although in June the rate of growth was lower than in the past few months.

The total number of sales globally amounted to 6,196 (up 50%). Compared to the total volume, plug-ins stand for 4.0%. After six months, Hyundai sold 36,720 plug-in cars.

The majority of plug-in sales fall on Kona Electric - 3,919 in May and 23,222 YTD.

Noteworthy is the hydrogen fuel cell model NEXO set a fourth consecutive monthly record of 556. During the first half of this year, 1,948 NEXO were sold by the manufacturer.

Hyundai

hyundai developing compact electric suv new platform Hyundai Is Developing A Compact Electric SUV On A New EV Platform
video 2019 hyundai kona electric weird stuff 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: Oddities & Weird Stuff (Video)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – June 2019

 
 

Model results:

 