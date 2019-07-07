On July 6, Romain Dumas made use of another run in the Volkswagen I.D. R at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed and further improved its all-time record to 39.9 seconds (compared to 41.18 seconds in the practice run).

Both times beat the 41.60-second time set in 1999 by Nick Heidfeld driving a McLaren MP4/13. We're more than certain that 20 years ago no one would have imagined that an electric car could be be quicker than an F1.

The Volkswagen I.D. R driven at Goodwood is a special sprint version of the I.D. R, with a smaller battery pack, since the track length is just 1.16-mile.

This is a huge success for Volkswagen, which also presented its other I.D. cars, including a pre-production Volkswagen ID.3 at the event.

Volkswagen I.D. R records with Romain Dumas behind the wheel:

Below is a video of the previous record of 41.18 seconds from July 5, 2019:

