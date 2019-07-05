There are records that stand for many years. Take the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb, for example. Nick Heidfeld managed to run 1.13 mile (1.82 km) with a McLaren MP4/13 F1 car in only 41.6 seconds in 1999. Ever since, F1 cars are not allowed there except for demonstrations. If they were, the record would have probably been broken many times. But it had to wait 20 years to fall. With the help of an EV: the Volkswagen ID.R.

Driven by Romain Dumas, the ID.R lapped the Goodwood hill climb in only 41.18 s. But it was not its first demonstration of strength.

Led by the same pilot, it also finished the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in nder 8 minutes (7:57.148) for the first time in history about a year ago. And it also broke the EV record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6:05.336 last June 3.

The ID.R is 205.5 inches long, 92.5 in wide, 38.5 in tall and has a wheelbase of 112.2 in. With 671 hp, it uses two electric motors, one on each axle, and weights 2,400 lb. It is needless to say it uses carbon fiber extensively, including in the brakes.

Volkswagen gives no details on the battery pack or the kind of electric motors the ID.R uses, but it says the car is able to reach a top speed of 168 mph and to go from 0 to 62 mph in 2.23 s.

It is better that we cut the talking and allow you to witness yet another milestone for electric cars. And they still say EVs are silent beasts…