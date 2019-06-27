Renault ZOE was the best selling plug-in model in Europe again, by a wide margin.

The number of passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe amounted in May to around 37,400, which is 28% more than a year ago.

Almost two-thirds of the segment (63%) are all-electric cars - around 24,000.

Overall market share increased to 2.6% for the month and 2.9% for the first five months of 2019 (over 201,000 registrations).

Sales reports from Europe

Most popular models

As Tesla Model 3 is waiting for another great month in June, Renault ZOE continues to lead the market in May with more than 4,100 registrations. The French subcompact does well, which gives hope that the third-generation will raise the bar even higher. On the other hand, the Nissan LEAF was out of the top 5 for the month.

Here are the top 5 for the month:

Decent sales results were noted by Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – May 2019 (Source: EV Sales Blog)

Sales in Europe remains higher than in the U.S.:

 

Source: EV Sales Blog