The latest registrations stats from Norway shows that as of June 26, the number of Tesla Model S registrations exceed 20,000. At the same time, Tesla Model 3 reached a milestone of 10,000!

The Model S has been available in Norway since mid-2013, but in recent months sales collapsed, as most consumers prefer the Model 3 we guess:

2013: 1,983

2014: 4,040

2015: 4,039

2016: 2,051

2017: 3,712

2018: 3,633

2019: 600+ (so far this year)

Tesla Model 3, on the other hand, enjoys superb results in the last months of the quarters (when the ships reach Europe):

January: 17

February: 791

March: 5,315

April: 720

May: 705

June: already 2,500+

The Tesla Model X, with more than 12,000 registrations, also significantly decreased this year:

2016: 1,430

2017: 4,748

2018: 4,981

2019: 950+ (so far this year)

Overall, Tesla is one of the top BEV brands in Norway, although as you can see Nissan LEAF stands at over 54,000 (plus 4,600 e-NV200) and Volkswagen delivered 46,000.

Top 10 BEVs in Norway:

Source: Teslarati, elbilstatistikk.no