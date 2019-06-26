Tesla Model 3 in five months exceeds 10,000 registrations. Model S and Nissan LEAF needed roughly 2.5 years to reach the first 10,000.

The latest registrations stats from Norway shows that as of June 26, the number of Tesla Model S registrations exceed 20,000. At the same time, Tesla Model 3 reached a milestone of 10,000!

The Model S has been available in Norway since mid-2013, but in recent months sales collapsed, as most consumers prefer the Model 3 we guess:

  • 2013: 1,983
  • 2014: 4,040
  • 2015: 4,039
  • 2016: 2,051
  • 2017: 3,712
  • 2018: 3,633
  • 2019: 600+ (so far this year)

Tesla Model 3, on the other hand, enjoys superb results in the last months of the quarters (when the ships reach Europe):

  • January: 17
  • February: 791
  • March: 5,315
  • April: 720
  • May: 705
  • June: already 2,500+

The Tesla Model X, with more than 12,000 registrations, also significantly decreased this year:

  • 2016: 1,430
  • 2017: 4,748
  • 2018: 4,981
  • 2019: 950+ (so far this year)

Overall, Tesla is one of the top BEV brands in Norway, although as you can see Nissan LEAF stands at over 54,000 (plus 4,600 e-NV200) and Volkswagen delivered 46,000.

Top 10 BEVs in Norway:

  1. Nissan LEAF - 54,535
  2. Volkswagen e-Golf - 37,488
  3. BMW i323,139
  4. Tesla Model S20,066
  5. Kia Soul EV16,744
  6. Tesla Model X12,406
  7. Renault ZOE11,026
  8. Tesla Model 310,137
  9. Volkswagen e-Up!9,136
  10. Hyundai Ioniq Electric7,776
 

Source: Teslarati, elbilstatistikk.no