Tesla Model 3 in five months exceeds 10,000 registrations. Model S and Nissan LEAF needed roughly 2.5 years to reach the first 10,000.
The latest registrations stats from Norway shows that as of June 26, the number of Tesla Model S registrations exceed 20,000. At the same time, Tesla Model 3 reached a milestone of 10,000!
The Model S has been available in Norway since mid-2013, but in recent months sales collapsed, as most consumers prefer the Model 3 we guess:
- 2013: 1,983
- 2014: 4,040
- 2015: 4,039
- 2016: 2,051
- 2017: 3,712
- 2018: 3,633
- 2019: 600+ (so far this year)
Tesla Model 3, on the other hand, enjoys superb results in the last months of the quarters (when the ships reach Europe):
- January: 17
- February: 791
- March: 5,315
- April: 720
- May: 705
- June: already 2,500+
The Tesla Model X, with more than 12,000 registrations, also significantly decreased this year:
- 2016: 1,430
- 2017: 4,748
- 2018: 4,981
- 2019: 950+ (so far this year)
Overall, Tesla is one of the top BEV brands in Norway, although as you can see Nissan LEAF stands at over 54,000 (plus 4,600 e-NV200) and Volkswagen delivered 46,000.
Top 10 BEVs in Norway:
- Nissan LEAF - 54,535
- Volkswagen e-Golf - 37,488
- BMW i3 - 23,139
- Tesla Model S - 20,066
- Kia Soul EV - 16,744
- Tesla Model X - 12,406
- Renault ZOE - 11,026
- Tesla Model 3 - 10,137
- Volkswagen e-Up! - 9,136
- Hyundai Ioniq Electric - 7,776
Source: Teslarati, elbilstatistikk.no