During four episodes, Mate Rimac presented how Rimac Automobili designs, develops and engineers components, software and cars.
Here is the fourth and final episode of Rimac Automobili factory tour with Mate Rimac, who presents several more departments: Industrialisation, Homologation, Quality Control, Autonomous Driving R&D, Components R&D and Greyp Bikes company.
The Croatian startup is in the process of moving to a new bigger site, where it will not only be able to have all the departments in one place, but also automate the production of further models like the upcoming C_Two hypercar.
We keep our fingers crossed for a successful move and further rapid progress in both areas of its own projects and commissioned by other manufacturers (including Hyundai Motor Group, Porsche and Pininfarina to name just a few).
The fourth episode includes:
00:31 Industrialisation
2:26 Embedded Hardware
4:22 Powertrain Development: Motors, Gearboxes, Inverters
7:25 Embedded Software: HMI Development
9:45 Battery Cell Testing
10:47 Battery Systems Engineering
15:41 Greyp Bikes
Video Description via RimacAutomobili on YouTube:
Ep. 4/4 - DISCOVER RIMAC TODAY - C_TWO HYPERCAR SCIENCE with Mate Rimac
Thank you for all the views and engagement. Special thanks to everyone that took part in the series, and Mate for being an absolute inspiration, not needing a script for any of this (quite obviously).
In 2011 Mate Rimac emerged from the garage, and decided to take his one-man-band show on an intense journey. Today, we are a 550+ people team in several locations, growing further strongly. Mate's dream was to show the potential of electric drivetrains and to build the world's most powerful electric hypercar. That is exactly what Rimac is doing today.
In less than 10 years, Rimac grew into an electric hypercar manufacturer, and a go-to address when it comes to high-performance electrification technology, supplying to some of the biggest names in the industry: Hyundai, Porsche, Aston Martin, Koenigsegg, Automobili Pininfarina and more. The company is vertically integrated with many of the components produced in house, what makes a walk through our facilities fascinating.
The next challenge is to grow from a low volume manufacturer of complex high-end electrification components, to an established Tier-1 supplier for the industry. In the new facilities that are currently under way, Rimac is planning new high volume production lines for battery packs, powertrain systems and the C_Two hypercar production starting in 2020. As Mate said - in a year from today, everything will be completely different again.