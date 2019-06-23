Here is the fourth and final episode of Rimac Automobili factory tour with Mate Rimac, who presents several more departments: Industrialisation, Homologation, Quality Control, Autonomous Driving R&D, Components R&D and Greyp Bikes company.

The Croatian startup is in the process of moving to a new bigger site, where it will not only be able to have all the departments in one place, but also automate the production of further models like the upcoming C_Two hypercar.

We keep our fingers crossed for a successful move and further rapid progress in both areas of its own projects and commissioned by other manufacturers (including Hyundai Motor Group, Porsche and Pininfarina to name just a few).

The fourth episode includes:

00:31 Industrialisation 2:26 Embedded Hardware 4:22 Powertrain Development: Motors, Gearboxes, Inverters 7:25 Embedded Software: HMI Development 9:45 Battery Cell Testing 10:47 Battery Systems Engineering 15:41 Greyp Bikes