The third part of the Rimac Automobili factory tour with Mate Rimac presents the design, engineering and the development of the upcoming C_Two hypercar.

Once again it's awesome to see how the top electric cars arise from idea to actual design through countless iterations and refinement done virtually, before final tests and development of the hardware parts.

The third episode includes:

Video Description via RimacAutomobili on YouTube:

Ep. 3/4 - DISCOVER RIMAC TODAY: C_TWO HYPERCAR SCIENCE with Mate Rimac



In 2011 Mate Rimac emerged from the garage, and decided to take his one-man-band show on an intense journey. Today, we are a 550+ people team in several locations, growing further strongly. Mate's dream was to show the potential of electric drivetrains and to build the world's most powerful electric hypercar. That is exactly what Rimac is doing today.

In less than 10 years, Rimac grew into an electric hypercar manufacturer, and a go-to address when it comes to high-performance electrification technology, supplying to some of the biggest names in the industry: Hyundai, Porsche, Aston Martin, Koenigsegg, Automobili Pininfarina and more. The company is vertically integrated with many of the components produced in house, what makes a walk through our facilities fascinating.

Follow the series of 4 episodes in which Mate thoroughly takes us through Rimac facilities - design, R&D and production - as they are today, or were back a month ago when this was filmed. In episode 3 we show how much thought and work goes into the design and engineering of a hypercar for the global market while we not only meet, but exceed our targets.

The next challenge is to grow from a low volume manufacturer of complex high-end electrification components, to an established Tier-1 supplier for the industry. In the new facilities that are currently under way, Rimac is planning new high volume production lines for battery packs, powertrain systems and the C_Two hypercar production starting in 2020.