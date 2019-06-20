Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio versus the Tesla Model 3 Performance. One is the old-fashioned sportiness, the one linked to cubic centimeters, 2,891 to be exact, and the fascinating concept behind a six-cylinder V engine with double supercharging. The other is modern, green and a technological marvel: two electric motors and zero g / km of CO2.

One has a carbon drive shaft, an eight-speed gearbox, rear-wheel drive and a sound that makes the head spin even at the most inattentive of passers-by, the other, "single- speed ", has four-wheel drive and the ability to spin off with a barely perceptible hiss.

Editor's note: This article comes to us via the new InsideEVs Italian edition. Check it out here. Video is in Italian, but it's worth a watch.

The electric becomes a bad boy at the track

With the Tesla Model 3 it is quite simple. Green light and everything down. Only recommendation: enter the Track mode through which the electronics discharges all 639 Nm of torque instantly on the four wheels thanks to the presence of one motor per axle. The Model 3 throws itself forward lightning fast and accelerates without uncertainty. It covers the 0-100 km / h - according to what is declared - in 3.4 seconds and then continues even further, leaving you glued to the seat.

With the Alfa, a sensitive foot is needed

With the Giulia, on the other hand, some care must be taken. There is no launch control and, entering the Race mode, you have to work a brake and an accelerator to get a lot of inspiration without causing the rear axle to skate too much. The car, which promises a 0-100 in just 3.9 seconds, suffers a little in the first few meters. But once the grip is found, the 510 hp can all be heard.

Who will win? Click on the video to find out!

When opposites attract

Why did we want to compare them? Simple, because they have many points in common. Both with three-volume bodywork and a length of almost 4.7 meters, seen side by side, they represent a perfect synthesis of the moment of transition we are experiencing.

An age in which the concept of car is rapidly changing and that InsideEVs intends to analyze, understand and explain clearly and comprehensively. But now we come to the heart of our test: to the acceleration race. And let's see how they manage on the 400 meters with a standing start. Do note that for some reason beyond explanation, Tesla provided us with this Model 3 equipped with winter tires.