Just less than three weeks left to the unveiling of the all-new all-electric MINI, as the world premiere was scheduled for July 9, 2019.

The British brand (part of the BMW Group) wrote:

"Opening a new chapter in our history, the first all-electric MINI combines MINI's inventive spirit, creative use of space and iconic design. Experience a new urban confidence and peace of mind knowing you’re not only helping make our roads quieter, and the air we breathe cleaner – but your petrol station days are over, too. Feel enriched knowing you’re making a difference – and enabling a brighter urban life."

According to MINI's webiste, pre-orders are available in the following countries

Germany

France

Netherlands

Sweden

Norway

What we know and what is expected:

expected name Cooper S E

unveiling scheduled for July 9, 2019

production in Oxford, South England from November 2019

based on the MINI three-door hatchback and UKL1 platform adapted to accommodate batteries and electric drivetrain

range is expected to be up to around 200 miles (320 km)

electric motor probably 135 kW (from BMW i3S)

Few latest teasers:

