Just less than three weeks left to the unveiling of the all-new all-electric MINI, as the world premiere was scheduled for July 9, 2019.

The British brand (part of the BMW Group) wrote:

"Opening a new chapter in our history, the first all-electric MINI combines MINI's inventive spirit, creative use of space and iconic design. Experience a new urban confidence and peace of mind knowing you’re not only helping make our roads quieter, and the air we breathe cleaner – but your petrol station days are over, too. Feel enriched knowing you’re making a difference – and enabling a brighter urban life."

MINI Electric

According to MINI's webiste, pre-orders are available in the following countries

  • Germany
  • France
  • Netherlands
  • Sweden
  • Norway

What we know and what is expected:

  • expected name Cooper S E
  • unveiling scheduled for July 9, 2019
  • production in Oxford, South England from November 2019
  • based on the MINI three-door hatchback and UKL1 platform adapted to accommodate batteries and electric drivetrain
  • range is expected to be up to around 200 miles (320 km)
  • electric motor probably 135 kW (from BMW i3S)

Few latest teasers:

