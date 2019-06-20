MINI to open a new chapter in its history on July 9, presenting its first all-electric model for series production.
Just less than three weeks left to the unveiling of the all-new all-electric MINI, as the world premiere was scheduled for July 9, 2019.
The British brand (part of the BMW Group) wrote:
"Opening a new chapter in our history, the first all-electric MINI combines MINI's inventive spirit, creative use of space and iconic design. Experience a new urban confidence and peace of mind knowing you’re not only helping make our roads quieter, and the air we breathe cleaner – but your petrol station days are over, too. Feel enriched knowing you’re making a difference – and enabling a brighter urban life."
According to MINI's webiste, pre-orders are available in the following countries
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Sweden
- Norway
What we know and what is expected:
- expected name Cooper S E
- unveiling scheduled for July 9, 2019
- production in Oxford, South England from November 2019
- based on the MINI three-door hatchback and UKL1 platform adapted to accommodate batteries and electric drivetrain
- range is expected to be up to around 200 miles (320 km)
- electric motor probably 135 kW (from BMW i3S)
Few latest teasers: