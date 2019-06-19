From cars to motorcycles, passing including boats and scooters, electrification affects everything and is changing the way we understand mobility in a zero-emissions perspective. Everybody talks about electric cars, but the need to understand them continues to grow.

This is why InsideEVs, an online site dedicated to electric mobility, is part of the "EV" publishing division of Motorsport Network, chaired by Formula E owner Alejandro Agag. In the United States it has existed for many years now and today it arrives in Italy as www.insideevs.it

Beyond the news

To say that our next car will be electric is not at all obvious. If the car of the future is zero emissions, that of today (or tomorrow) could act as a technological "bridge". Also because the "right technology" for everyone's mobility needs does not yet exist and to choose whether to buy a plug-in hybrid or electric (not to mention hydrogen), it is necessary to master the subject.

Our goal with InsideEVs Italia is precisely to disseminate, to deepen the news and dispel the (too many) clichés that circulate when it comes to electric cars. The approach to electrification is without prejudice and aims for understanding.

The InsideEVs.com and Motor1.com platform

The new www.insideevs.it is based on the same technological platform as InsideEVs.com and organizes the contents into two main sections, such as News and Testing. Soon we will be activating an Italian price list dedicated to electric cars and other various information services.