Together with all versions of the Tesla Model S, the EPA updated the online range/energy consumption numbers for two new Tesla Model X versions - the Long Range and Performance (with 22-inch wheels). The Standard Range and Performance with base 20-inch wheels are still missing.

The new naming scheme from Tesla of Standard/Long Range/Performance replaced the previous, related to battery capacity and powertrain (75D, 100D, P100D, etc.). The Long Range and Performance versions are still equipped with ≈100 kWh batteries, while Standard is ≈75 kWh.

According to the latest test results, the new Long Range version (former 100D) is able to go 10% further on a single charge: 325 miles (523 km) compared to 295 miles (475 km). The higher result was achieved by corresponding improved efficiency of the latest S/X cars. The energy consumption in the combined cycle decreased to 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km), including charging losses.

Interestingly, the top of the line Performance version with the 22-inch wheels (compared to 20-inch standard) is way less efficient. Range is just 270 miles (434 km) (down 17%!), while energy consumption 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km) (up 21.7%). It's the price of more performance and the appearance of a car on bigger wheels.

2019 Model X EPA range and energy consumption (including charging losses)

Standard Range - range of 255 miles (410 km) est.



EPA data N/A yet



Long Range - range of 325 miles (523 km)

combined: 96 MPGe - 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)

city: 99 MPGe - 340 Wh/mi (211 Wh/km)

highway: 93 MPGe - 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)



Performance (20-in wheels) - range of 305 miles (491 km)

EPA data N/A yet



Performance (22-in wheels) - range of 270 miles (434 km)