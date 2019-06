The EPA recently released the range and efficiency numbers for the latest versions of the Tesla Model S - the Long Range (≈100 kWh) and Standard Range (≈75 kWh) models, including Performance derivative in two wheel options (19- and 21-inch).

As you can see below in the full data set, the Long Range version offers the highest range 370 miles (595 km) as well as best efficiency of 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km) - 10% better compared to the previous 100D.

Surprisingly, the Standard Range, which we assume is equipped with a much lighter 75 kWh battery, is less efficient: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km). The range is 285 miles (459 km), 23% lower than in the case of Long Range.

Of course, the Performance version is the least efficient with 345 miles (555 km) (6.8% below Long Range) of range and energy consumption of 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) and it deepens if one opts for a 21-inch wheel version: 325 miles (523 km) and 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km). As you can see the range is 5.8% lower just because of the bigger wheels.

2019 Model S EPA range and energy consumption (including charging losses)

Standard Range - range of 285 miles (459 km)

combined: 109 MPGe - 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)

city: 113 MPGe - 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km)

highway: 105 MPGe - 321 Wh/mi (200 Wh/km)



Long Range - range of 370 miles (595 km)

combined: 111 MPGe - 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)

city: 115 MPGe - 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

highway: 107 MPGe - 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)



Performance (19-in wheels) - range of 345 miles (555 km)

combined: 104 MPGe - 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)

city: 104 MPGe - 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)

highway: 104 MPGe - 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)



Performance (21-in wheels) - range of 325 miles (523 km)