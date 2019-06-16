Growth of plug-in electric cars in Germany finally accelerated as plug-in hybrids rebounded.

In May, the total number of passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 7,899 (up 65% year-over-year and 2nd highest result ever) at close to 2.4% market share.

BEVs: 4,630 – up 100% at ≈1.4% market share

– up 100% at ≈1.4% market share PHEVs: 3,269 – up 33% at ≈1.0% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – May 2019

The top model for the month seems to be the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (957), which finds a lot of customers in Germany these days.

Also, Renault ZOE did pretty well with 875 new registrations, while Tesla Model 3 noted 317 (433 with 68 S and 48 X).

It's worth noting that Audi e-tron had a decent 322 registrations (already some 1,500 YTD).

The number of registrations of the StreetScooter commercial electric vans was 231 (722 YTD).

Source: KBA