Tesla servicing the cars in a totally different way than the rest of industry, first because of its own in-house service centers (instead of dealers) and secondly because of Tesla Mobile Service (Ranger).

The Tesla Mobile Service is of course used for lighter tasks when one team can take all the necessary tools and parts and do the job without the use of heavy equipment. Those are mostly small, but important repairs but from time to time and also installation of new parts for better aesthetics.

Part of the Tesla Mobile Service fleet consists of the electric Tesla Model S, retrofitted for the duty in their 2nd life. Recently, Roadshow spent a day with electric Tesla Mobile Service to see first hand how it operates.

Tesla Mobile Service