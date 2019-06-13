It's time to fix some electric cars at the customer's sites.
Tesla servicing the cars in a totally different way than the rest of industry, first because of its own in-house service centers (instead of dealers) and secondly because of Tesla Mobile Service (Ranger).
The Tesla Mobile Service is of course used for lighter tasks when one team can take all the necessary tools and parts and do the job without the use of heavy equipment. Those are mostly small, but important repairs but from time to time and also installation of new parts for better aesthetics.
Part of the Tesla Mobile Service fleet consists of the electric Tesla Model S, retrofitted for the duty in their 2nd life. Recently, Roadshow spent a day with electric Tesla Mobile Service to see first hand how it operates.
Ride along with Tesla Mobile Service and fix some electric cars
Electric cars require less maintenance than combustion vehicles, but when you need your tires rotated or your filters changed, who ya gonna call? Well, you'd actually just use the Tesla Mobile Service app.
On my ride-along, I witnessed fixes ranging from a Model 3 getting a simple tire rotation at a private residence to an airbag and power steering recall service on a Tesla Model S in the parking lot of a motel.