Volkswagen shared one more video with the I.D. R record lap at the Nürburgring Nordschleife - this time from the perspective of driver Romain Dumas.

The onboard video shows insane speed (the average exceeds 200 km/h), as well as speed, rpm, throttle and brake indicators.

"6:05.336 minutes. During this time, Romain Dumas (F) lapped the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in the Volkswagen ID.R. An onboard video from the driver’s perspective shows what it feels like to drive around the legendary circuit at an average speed of 204.96 kilometres per hour. The impressive performance capabilities of electric drive from Volkswagen can be experienced right up close – this was the fastest lap ever driven in an emission-free racing car on the 20.8-kilometre-long race track in the Eifel."

Volkswagen I.D. R

Volkswagen I.D. R records with Romain Dumas behind the wheel:

Volkswagen I.D. R specs:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds

two electric motors with a total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque

of power and of torque AWD

curb weight 1,100 kg

27 Photos

Bonus: I.D. R sets all-time Pikes Peak International Hill Climb record in 2018: 7:57.148

'