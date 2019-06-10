With roughly 180,000 sales in the U.S. since January 2018, Tesla Model 3 outsold the combustion engined counterparts.

James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) provided in nteresting comparison of the Tesla Model 3 sales in the U.S. against several premium competitors between January 2018 and May 2019, basing on goodcarbadcar.net data.

As it turns out, the Model 3 is way more popular than well-established models/brands, having a six-digit advantage over the 2nd best in sales:

  • Tesla Model 3: 178,499
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 78,262
  • BMW 3-Series: 60,932
  • Audi A4: 44,849
  • Lexus IS: 29,566
  • Jaguar XE: 6,925

The three best-selling German models would need to combine into one to beat the Model 3.

Below you can find also an animated version of the chart:

 
 

See also

us plugin sales charted may 2019 US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: May 2019
may 2019 ev sales recap May 2019 U.S. EV Sales Show Forward Progress

Interesting is also animated growth year-over-year of the premium brands:

 
 