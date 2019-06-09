BEV sales move up by roughly 60% year-over-year, but PHEVs continue to shrink quickly.
After a slowdown in April, May brings another positive result for plug-in electric car sales in Norway.
Official registration stats indicate 6,096 new plug-in cars, which is 10.6% more than a year ago at 46.5% market share!
Of course, the sales are not increasing as much as it used to in the past because of the plug-in hybrid collapse noting 11 months of consecutive significant decrease.
- BEVs: 4,652 (up 59.8%, 35.5% market share) + 635 ‘used’ + 215 vans (209 new and 6 used) + 3 FCVs
- PHEVs: 1,445 (down 44.5%, 11.0% market share)
More sales reports
New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – May 2019
Tesla Model 3 still on top YTD
It seems that Tesla Model 3 is well in the lead this year in Norway with 7,548 registrations (12.0% of all)! In May, an additional 705 new Model 3 were registered, which also is one of the highest (comparable to Volkswagen e-Golf/Golf, but we don't have full data yet).
Overall, the Tesla brand is #1 in Norway with 1,010 registrations for the month and 8,845 for the year.
Great results were noted also by the Audi e-tron (530) and Jaguar I-PACE (510)!
Other noticeable BEV results already in our database:
- Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (890 total with ICE)
- Audi e-tron - 530
- Jaguar I-PACE - 510
- BMW i3 - 344
- Nissan LEAF - 390
- Renault ZOE - 268
- Tesla Model X - 258
- Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (234 total with ICE)
- Tesla Model S - 47
Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – May 2019
Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)