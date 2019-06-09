After a slowdown in April, May brings another positive result for plug-in electric car sales in Norway.

Official registration stats indicate 6,096 new plug-in cars, which is 10.6% more than a year ago at 46.5% market share!

Of course, the sales are not increasing as much as it used to in the past because of the plug-in hybrid collapse noting 11 months of consecutive significant decrease.

BEVs: 4,652 ( up 59.8% , 35.5% market share) + 635 ‘used’ + 215 vans (209 new and 6 used) + 3 FCVs

( , market share) + 635 ‘used’ + 215 vans (209 new and 6 used) + 3 FCVs PHEVs: 1,445 (down 44.5%, 11.0% market share)

More sales reports

New plug-in passenger car registrations in Norway – May 2019

Tesla Model 3 still on top YTD

It seems that Tesla Model 3 is well in the lead this year in Norway with 7,548 registrations (12.0% of all)! In May, an additional 705 new Model 3 were registered, which also is one of the highest (comparable to Volkswagen e-Golf/Golf, but we don't have full data yet).

Overall, the Tesla brand is #1 in Norway with 1,010 registrations for the month and 8,845 for the year.

Great results were noted also by the Audi e-tron (530) and Jaguar I-PACE (510)!

Other noticeable BEV results already in our database:

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (890 total with ICE)

Audi e-tron - 530

Jaguar I-PACE - 510

BMW i3 - 344

Nissan LEAF - 390

Renault ZOE - 268

Tesla Model X - 258

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (234 total with ICE)

Tesla Model S - 47

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – May 2019

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)