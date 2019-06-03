It's the fastest electric racing car and second overall at the Nürburgring Nordschleife
Romain Dumas in the Volkswagen I.D. R today set a new, amazing electric car record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife race track: 6 minutes 05.336 seconds at an average speed of 206.96 km/h (128.62 mph) over the 20.8 km (12.9 mile) run.
The result turns out to be better than initially anticipated at around 6:15.
"6:05.336 minutes! New electric lap record by the Volkswagen ID.R on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Another milestone in electro-mobility."
The previous EV record was set by the NIO EP9 at 6:45.90.
According to Wiki, the only faster vehicle on the track in the non-series/non-road-legal vehicles category is the Porsche 919 Hybrid EVO (5:19.546).
Volkswagen I.D. R
According to the first media reports, I.D. R's results could be even better if only the batteries could store more electricity. Currently, even recuperating some 20% during the lap, the power output was a bit limited.
We are eager to see the official gallery and video from the run - all we have for now is a bunch of tweets below.
Volkswagen I.D. R specs:
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds
- two electric motors with a total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque
- AWD
- curb weight 1,100 kg
