Romain Dumas in the Volkswagen I.D. R today set a new, amazing electric car record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife race track: 6 minutes 05.336 seconds at an average speed of 206.96 km/h (128.62 mph) over the 20.8 km (12.9 mile) run.

The result turns out to be better than initially anticipated at around 6:15.

"6:05.336 minutes! New electric lap record by the Volkswagen ID.R on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Another milestone in electro-mobility."

The previous EV record was set by the NIO EP9 at 6:45.90.

According to Wiki, the only faster vehicle on the track in the non-series/non-road-legal vehicles category is the Porsche 919 Hybrid EVO (5:19.546).

According to the first media reports, I.D. R's results could be even better if only the batteries could store more electricity. Currently, even recuperating some 20% during the lap, the power output was a bit limited.

Volkswagen I.D. R specs:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds

two electric motors with a total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque

of power and of torque AWD

curb weight 1,100 kg

