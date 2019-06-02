Tesla Autopilot is far from perfect and in this instance, it appears the system got tricked.

As you'll see in the brief video clip, a Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot quickly slows down for seemingly no reason whatsoever. This causes the semi-truck behind the Model 3 to slam on its brake and nearly lose control.

The attentive truck driver saves the semi from a jackknife, but clearly the driver was caught off guard by the odd actions of the Model 3.

But what happened to make the Model 3 brake check the semi? It seems a shadow threw the system off. The shadow appears on the road from the structure above the highway. Watch and see the Model 3 react for no real reason.

Video description via Subscribe or I'll take your phone on YouTube: