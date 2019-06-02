Tesla's design center in Hawthorne, California is where the design magic takes place for Tesla vehicles, including the upcoming, new Tesla Roadster and the Tesla Semi.

For a recent interview of Pawel Pietryka, Creative Manager of User Interface Design at Tesla, conducted by the WorkWithUs website, Tesla released some new images of the Roadster, as well as one with the Tesla Semi and design team, too.

The new Tesla Roadster is not only jaw-droppingly gorgeous, but also boasts a hugely impressive spec sheet: When first revealed, Tesla released these insane specs on the new Roadster:

7,376 pound-feet of torque

0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world.

0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds

Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, which beats every other production car.

250+ mph top speed

620 miles of highway range

The interview by WorkWithUs is definitely worth a read, so be sure to check it out in its entirety here. Below, we've included just a b brief snippet from the interview to whet your appetite.