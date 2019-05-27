In April, a new all-electric BYD e1 entered the Chinese market with 1,157 sales

In April BYD sold in China 22,735 plug-in electric cars, which is 73.5% more than year ago at 62% share out of its overall sales results (36,563).

The brand in on the rise with almost 94,000 plug-in sales during the first four months as the lineup was strengthened by new and upgraded models.

The lineup now consists of 10 plug-in models. The top selling model is BYD Yuan BEV, which with 30,874 sales YTD is the top plug-in model in China.

The plug-in hybrid Song MAX PHEV was introduced in March and now April stats include for the very first time the new small city BEV - e1.

BYD sales breakdown:

  • Yuan BEV – 6428 (30,874 YTD)
  • e5 – 4,602 (19,129 YTD)
  • Tang PHEV – 3,833 (18,720 YTD)
  • Qin PHEV – 1,164 (7,684 YTD)
  • Song PHEV – 887 (5,159 YTD)
  • Qin BEV – 1,753 (4,706 YTD)
  • Tang BEV - 1,651 (3,245 YTD) *New monthly record
  • Song BEV – 525 (2,492 YTD)
  • e1 - 1,157 (1,157 YTD) *New model
  • Song MAX PHEV - 735 (801 YTD)*New monthly record
 

Most of the sales are now BEVs:

  • BEVs: 16,116
  • PHEVs: 6,619
 