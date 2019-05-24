Tesla Model 3 was the third best-selling model in California in Q1 2019

General car sales in California continue to decrease (by 5.3% year-over-year in Q1 2019 to 463,835), but the electrification moves forward.

According to the California New Car Dealers Association's report for the past quarter, based on IHS data, plug-in car sales in Q1 2019 amounted to 35,668 at a solid 7.7% market share:

  • BEVs: 26,053 (market share increased to 5.6%)
  • PHEVs: 9,615 (market share decreased to 2.1%)
  • Total: 35,668 (at 7.7% market share)

For comparison, HEV sales stand at 19,937 (at a stable 4.3% market share), which shows that the major electrification trend relies mostly on all-electric cars.

See also

us ev sales charted april 2019 US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: April 2019
april 2019 78 electric car sales us teslas Tesla Accounted For 78% Of All-Electric Car Sales In U.S. In April

Plug-in electric car sales in California - March 2019

Plug-in electric car sales in California - March 2019 (Source: CNCDA)

As we can see on the brands rank, Tesla noted huge 20,491 sales (up 172.1% year-over-year) at 4.4% market share, which is 78.7% of all BEVs, 57.4% of all plug-ins and more than all hybrid models combined!

Several BEVs were also top in its class:

The most important stat is probably the third place among all models for the Model 3:

  1. Honda Civic - 18,728
  2. Toyota Camry - 15,891
  3. Tesla Model 3 - 15,805
  4. Honda Accord - 14,300
  5. Toyota Corolla - 14,075
 

Source: California New Car Dealers Association - Auto Outlook: 2019 Quarter 1