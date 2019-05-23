Consumer Reports doesn't seem too happy with all the misleading media coverage of its recent Tesla Navigate on Autopilot test findings.

The initial Consumer Reports article is a bit critical of Tesla's system, but it's highly vague in that it doesn't specifically spell out the issue. CR tested Navigate on Autopilot with confirmation and warnings disabled. The publication found this setup to be error-prone. However, the article (read it in its entirety here) doesn't make it known that CR actually approves of Navigate on Autopilot, just not the newer no confirmation/warning disabled settings.

Regardless, news broke around the world claiming that Consumer Reports ripped the feature to shreds. That is not the truth.

Friend of the site Earl Banning reached out to CR Director of Auto Testing Jake Fisher for some answers and it's true that CR isn't fond of the no confirmation setting, but otherwise is fine with the functionality of Navigate on Autopilot. If you change the settings to require confirmation, the system then doesn't react in ways that you don't allow it to. The driver must confirm all moves if the setting is such.

Fisher seems a bit appalled at the fact that the media turned the CR article into a Tesla hit piece, but we've grown accustomed to this anti-Tesla stance so it's not at all surprising to us.

You can view the discussion between Banning and CR's Jake Fisher in the tweets embedded below.