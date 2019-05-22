ChargePoint announced last week an update on a potential product issue involving its CPE200 fast charging station, which forced the company to temporarily shut down 159 chargers.

It seems that the issue was identified and solved as ChargePoint, together with charger manufacturer Tritium, prepared a retrofit program.

As of May 13 already more than half of the 159 affected chargers went back online and all should be operational again within a few weeks.

See also

"ChargePoint was previously notified of a potential product issue involving its CPE200 fast charging station, immediately opening an investigation with station manufacturer, Tritium. A retrofit program is underway to bring service back to affected stations. To date, more than half of the 159 affected stations are now back online. ChargePoint and Tritium are working quickly to remediate affected stations, ensure their safe operation, and get them back up in the next few weeks. ChargePoint is committed to ensuring that the performance of solutions on its network provide a safe and seamless experience for drivers. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

ChargePoint didn't provide details about the nature of the potential issue, but various "recall" actions happen from time to time for various manufacturers/networks.

The CPE200 chargers are rated at 50 kW with CHAdeMO and CCS Combo 1 plugs.