ChargePoint dealt with CPE200 DC fast chargers and most are again operational through a retrofit program
ChargePoint announced last week an update on a potential product issue involving its CPE200 fast charging station, which forced the company to temporarily shut down 159 chargers.
It seems that the issue was identified and solved as ChargePoint, together with charger manufacturer Tritium, prepared a retrofit program.
As of May 13 already more than half of the 159 affected chargers went back online and all should be operational again within a few weeks.
ChargePoint didn't provide details about the nature of the potential issue, but various "recall" actions happen from time to time for various manufacturers/networks.
The CPE200 chargers are rated at 50 kW with CHAdeMO and CCS Combo 1 plugs.
