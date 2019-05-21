Sono Motors reached a milestone of 10,000 paid reservations for its solar-powered Sono Sion electric car, over a year before the start of production in the second-half of 2020.

It's two times more than in June 2018 and currently translates into potential revenues of €214 million ($239 million).

Reservations come from more than 20 countries, but around 87% were placed in the DACH region (German-speaking area) - Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"Straight to 10,000! 10,000 people made a choice. A choice for a sustainable mobility. With an exceptional team, strong partners and a great community we shape the future!"

Sono Sion specs:

about 35 kWh battery

battery 255 km (159 miles) of range (WLTP) – simulated

– simulated solar panels provide up to 34 km (21 miles) of range per day at peak performance

120 kW and 290 Nm electric motor

and electric motor 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 9 seconds

top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)

50 kW DC fast charging capability and 11 kW three-phase on-board charger

towing up to 750 kg