10,000 Sion is worth some €214 million, according to Sono Motors. 87% of the orders come from the DACH region
Sono Motors reached a milestone of 10,000 paid reservations for its solar-powered Sono Sion electric car, over a year before the start of production in the second-half of 2020.
It's two times more than in June 2018 and currently translates into potential revenues of €214 million ($239 million).
Reservations come from more than 20 countries, but around 87% were placed in the DACH region (German-speaking area) - Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
"Straight to 10,000! 10,000 people made a choice. A choice for a sustainable mobility. With an exceptional team, strong partners and a great community we shape the future!"
Sono Sion specs:
- about 35 kWh battery
- 255 km (159 miles) of range (WLTP) – simulated
- solar panels provide up to 34 km (21 miles) of range per day at peak performance
- 120 kW and 290 Nm electric motor
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 9 seconds
- top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)
- 50 kW DC fast charging capability and 11 kW three-phase on-board charger
- towing up to 750 kg