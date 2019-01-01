Netherlands Now #1 Market In Europe For Tesla Model S
Knocks Norway out of the top spot
The Netherlands just became the #1 market for Tesla Model S in all of Europe.
Sales of Tesla Model S in Europe are the highest right now in the Netherlands and Norway. After the first seven months of 2018, Netherlands is now #1 with 1,927 new registrations (up 122.5%), while Norway reports 1,853 (up 117.2%).
The next three countries not only import less Tesla Model S, but are experiencing decreasing demand, it seems:
- UK – 985 (down 23.9%)
- Germany – 907 (down 33.6%)
- Switzerland – 502 (down 18.0%)
Netherlands is now on the rising curve, because customers are experiencing a run for the expensive all-electric cars by the end of the year at lower taxes than in 2019. Jaguar I-PACE should peak in the Netherlands this year too.
- Current BEV BIK tax: 4% for full price
- From January 1, 2019: 4% tax will be applied only to the amount of up to €50,000. The amount above €50,000 will be taxed 22%
Overall, Tesla sales (S & X) are still the highest in Norway (over 4,000) compared to over 3,000 in the Netherlands.
where are nevs EVs? they would have been the no1 in the netherlands!!!!!!
I think the reason the numbers are down on Tesla is because Model 3 which is smaller and cheaper is better suited for European roads and should be available in a lot of countries in 2019 and going forward. Model 3 is more suitable for Europe roads then the larger Tesla cars and once it becomes available even at the lower base price in the future, it will be a winner and sales will go through the roof. Tesla does not advertise and is mostly word of mouth and since everyone loves the car the demand should only increase.
Sales of EV’s (higher than €50,000) will continue in 2019.
Because the first €50,000 is taxed at just 4%. That advantage will remain in 2019.
ICE vehicles are taxed at 22% for the full amount of the car. There is no advantage.
Better to have some advantage than to have no advantage at all.
So, people in The Netherlands will keep choosing EV’s as their new company car. Although, there might be slightly less in 2019. Because there will be more EV models to choose from in 2019.
EV’s in general will be more accepted and more popular in 2019. That’s the main point.
Wonder at what point the used EV market would be comparable in size to the new one. In less prosperous Eastern Europe that has been the case with little or no incentives.