Musk Tweets – Tesla Production Hits 7,000 In 7 Days, Model 3 Reaches 5,000
The ramp is real folks.
And the shorts should take notice.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk just took to Twitter moments ago to let the world know that the automaker had achieved two production records.
- 7,000 in 7 days
- 5,000 Model 3 in a week
This doesn’t suggest that Tesla will continue at a pace of 5,000 Model 3s per week though. Special circumstances existed to make this achievement possible.
Word has it that it was all hands on deck to make this possible. Additional employees were called in, called back, transferred to the factory from the headquarters, pulled in from SolarCity and so on. Basically, Tesla pushed itself to its very limit to achieve this feat, so don’t expect it to be repeated in the next 7 days too.
7000 cars, 7 days
♥️ Tesla Team ♥️
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2018
The 7,000 in 7 days referred to by Musk is combined production of the Model S, Model X and Model 3.
Separately, the 5,000 in a week run-rate for the Model 3 was confirmed by this Tweet (the original has since been deleted and the user account erased):
We are pretty sure the 5,000 #Model3 ‘s a week goal has been reached based on this photo from Fremont pic.twitter.com/HyRcaTkJiw
— TheTeslaLife (@TheTeslaLife) July 1, 2018
That surely calls for a celebration for the Tesla team.
It’s taken quite awhile for Tesla to increase production of the Model 3, but now it seems the automaker continually ups the output month after month by a rather significant amount, meaning 10,000 per week might not be that far off.
Looking forward, InsideEVs will report on sales, including those of the Model 3 and the Model S and X, in just a few days. Surely this will be an interesting sales report this time around. The production hits a record high, but will sales peak too?
38 Comments on "Musk Tweets – Tesla Production Hits 7,000 In 7 Days, Model 3 Reaches 5,000"
Right on! Congrats Tesla, keep hitting your goals, the majority of folks are behind you 100%!
What is actually the point of doing this? Clearly when Musk said the goal was to achieve a production rate of 5000 per week by the end of June, he was talking about the REAL capability of Tesla to mass manufacture the Model 3. It isn’t really relevant what they can do for a single week by pulling out all the stops – what is relevant is what Tesla can do week after week, month after month, without measures that are only possible to maintain a short time.
If you think about it, what this story actually means is that Tesla once again failed to meet their actual target. By how much we can’t know. We only know Tesla doesn’t want us to know.
I hate dishonest smoke and mirrors shows. Really want Tesla to succeed with the ramp up. And not even blaming them for needing time to do so. But I really hate the deceitful, snake-oil tactics they employ.
This is the final straw for me. I’m getting the KONA.
Sorry. That’s not correct. A goal is a goal. Achieving 5k in 1 Week, even if Tesla cannot achieve in the next week, will make things easier to more ramp up. It’s will allow knowledge e motivational strengh too.
Yes, the KONA makes a lot of sense. Fully loaded gas KONA is $29680 (web site) the EV model est. at $39000. $10000. more for same car if first time EV built has no growing pains.
This is one of the problems all this manufactures have, Tesla is not their main competitor across the street, is their same gas models parked next to the EV’s for a lot less money. To a regular customer it makes no sense to pay more and the salesperson and dealer is happy to make the sale that has more commission on it and a lot more maintenance income coming to the dealer’s shop.
Correct that to “it makes no sense to a regular, American customer.” I don’t care what brand BEV you’ve bought, You are saving $1500-$2500 a year in petrol and fluid costs, and transmissions, plus brake wear is reduced. TCO means nothing to the typical, American buyer. What’s the dealer lie? “$10,000 sure buys a lot of gas.” At this point, my comment would end nicely with Mister G.’s signature line.
Why would you care if Tesla does or does not produce 5,000 copies of the Tesla Model 3 per week?
You should only be interested in them producing and delivering YOUR Tesla Model 3 (in case you would have reserved/ordered a Tesla Model 3), right?
Anyway, a Hyundai Kona EV is a good choise as well.
Why not a Chevrolet Bolt EV?
Lol so in protest at Tesla having made 5000 model 3s in a week, you decide to get a car that Hyundai have announced they aim to produce 18,600 of this year. Perhaps there is some logic there but I fail to see it.
Perhaps you just might want to wait another month or two before actually ordering that Hyundai Kona EV, because Tesla might well be able to achieve that 5,000 per week production rate on a sustainable basis sometime in Q3 2018.
Congrats Tesla!
Go Tesla!
TSLA shorters lost ~$2 billion in June alone. I wonder how much they’ll lose in July?
😀 😀 😀
* * * * *
“Word has it that it was all hands on deck to make this possible. Additional employees were called in, called back, transferred… Basically, Tesla pushed itself to its very limit to achieve this feat, so don’t expect it to be repeated in the next 7 days too.”
Yeah, the discrepancy between Tesla demonstrating what it can achieve over a very few days by pulling out all the stops, at the end of a quarter, vs. what they actually do achieve per week in the month following, is perhaps growing greater every time. And thus what Elon or Tesla claims about its short-term run rate is less and less meaningful. 🙁
It’s becoming more of a stunt than an actual achievement.
“It’s becoming more of a stunt than an actual achievement.” Sometimes, but not often, I agree with you. I expect it will take some time before thay are up to 20K in a single month.
Yes. And Tesla’s dishonest snake oil tactics have bothered me for a while. Also the complete lack of any skeptical criticism in this blog in stories like this one. It’s pointed out that the tweet and the headline doesn’t mean Tesla can produce at this rate (leaving us to winder what it *does* mean) which is better than if they didn’t, but really the story should be about what the state of affairs actually is more than what Musk tweets, especially since what he tweets is designed to convey a completely misleading impression. Why else should Tesla use SpaceX folk to build Model 3, if it is not to *seem* to reach their much publicised goal of 5000/week?
The real story here is Tesla again failed to meet their own target, and didn’t want anyone to know by how much.
Tesla met its goal and made it brilliantly. I understand your epic suffering but have no pity. Shorts and skeptics were warned.
They have to deliver on what they promised they said they would do before their shareholders, and this is what they did. The Sprung-built GA4 did double their production rate from last quarter. We know they are getting incremental improvements in their run rates every time there’s a shutdown. All they have to do to double again is repeat this configuration with the same labor quality in their Germany factory. Considering BMW & the VW Group have said they are shedding workers due to the introduction of EVs into their own future viability, let’s hope that the same folks find themselves working for an American (OK, South-African) boss before the snow falls.
My theory is that they can sustain 4400 a week on Model III production with assigned staff right now.
Tesla Model 3 deliveries in the second half of 2018 will increase substantially.
Maybe even reaching an annual total of 120,000 in 2018?
That would be awesome.
Apparently not. 5000 per week average for the second half yields 130k (26 weeks), but it seems they are pretty far off still. Far enough to pull this BS rather than reveal what their real production capability currently is, anyway.
I actually fell for the smoke show once again and thought they would manage 5000 by the end of H1. In no way was I certain, and by now I know not to trust anything they say. But the growth seemed to be good in the quartetly average numbers, which are harder to manipulate than a single week.
I won’t do any business with these scoundrels. Sure the incumbent car companies, like most corporations, aren’t exactly inspiring. But compared to Tesla they are incredibly honest and reliable.
120,000 in 2018 may indeed be a bit too optimistic.
Does 100,000 in 2018 sound more realistic to you?
Tesla will make 250 000+ cars this year. More than Porsche. Model 3 will be in top-10 bestselling cars list in the USA.
The numbers that I mentioned (120,000 and 100,000) are for just the Tesla Model 3.
That total of 250,000 probably is the total of S+X+3, right?
Might that just be a very optimistic scenario? Maybe just a bit too optimistic?
Congratulations Team Tesla.
So 7,000 in 7 days means 5,000 in 5 work days and for Model-3.
5,000 in 7 days translates to roughly 700 / day which is 3,500 / work week. It’s great.
They don’t need to work 7 days/week from now on. Just 5 days / week will do. This will help them in churning out many vehicles to achieve the profitability.
Next news to look for is the sales.
Gee I wonder why Tesla’s weekly average over a quarter is always much lower than the previous peak production in a week..?
I don’t even mind their inability to ramp up fast. It may well be for very good reasons. Manufacturers usually take a while to ramp up, and it’s often the second model year that really gets going (and has the chinks worked out, e.g. suspension tuning). What I cannot stand and is now so fed up with that I no longer want a Tesla is the disrespect for honesty and decency, the snake oil tactics, the constant deception, the lack of transparency, and the stream of BS emanating from Musk. In a way he is the opposite of Trump (intelligence, knowledge, sophistication), but in MORAL terms they are equivalent. Whatever works best for themselves is their mantra. I won’t be a part of it.
Putting my $1000 down towards the reservation this week. I didn’t want lose money if early hell flounder the company and lose my money
I just configured my Blue Model 3 Long Range on Friday. Delivery is projected between 9/19-11/19 here in Maryland. My reservation was made in mid-December ’16.
I meant 9/18 – 11/18.
> This doesn’t suggest that Tesla will continue at a pace of 5,000 Model 3s per week though
Well, then what’s the big deal?!?
Why is it that Musk always gives everyone little tidbits that sound good, but never gives the
ACTUALLY RELEVANT information..? Except for the absolute minimum that is required by law. And why is it you give headlines like this to such soundbites, adding caveats like this?
On Tuesday we get the June production/ delivery numbers. I’m guessing they’ve managed maybe 2,500/week – about 10,700 for the month. That’s a step forward. Hurrah. But it’s 2500, not 5000, regardless what the peak was.
If Tesla didn’t do anything special to achieve misleading, short-term unsustainable gains, the peaks would actually be relevant, because 5000 in one week now would mean we should expect more next month, not less. If the average turns out as low as I’m guessing, only half of the peak, THAT ought to be the headline.
We won’t get June production numbers. Tesla will release Q2 production and delivery numbers. InsideEVs will estimate June sales.
This is a milestone so congrats to the workers who made it happen. It buys them time to fix the underlying problems with the automated assembly lines.
Did you just wake up in the real world Tera?
In every news, speech, article, comment, there’s alway’s 90-95% bias or more, so don’t expect anyone to tell you everything you want to know.
You need to listen to many, many source and one or more that you don’t appreciate to have a seemingfull opinion about what is going on.
Just saying!
Still happy that Tesla did those number, and I’m happy that you choose a Kona, because it look like a good choice.
But how much will you have to wait to get it?
For the bashers……RUH ROH!
The production numbers are trending upwards. You can extrapolate yourself where they are heading.
What will be interesting is the vehicles in transit number. I happen to live next to a lot that Tesla uses to store their cars and there are multiple reports of other full lots and expected July deliveries I’m assuming it was done to forestall the 200k sold to prolong the tax credit
Now, simply a matter of tweaking and solidifying those gains, then begin moving the ball again. On to the next phase of ‘Operation Burning Shorts’!
Even if it’s only for one week, that is better than not having achieved it at all.
It’s just another step in the right direction.
The weekly production numbers will keep increasing gradually.
And that is good.
A friend is picking up his M3 tomorrow after confirm on Wednesday night, within five days. Makes me think sales will be very low for June since they were holding back a lot of cars for June. Guessing it is about credits.
Soon we will learn more about that.
I think that the Conference Call in August will be very interesting.
I hope that at least one of the analysts will ask Elon Musk during the Conference Call if Tesla was able to produce at least 20,000 Tesla Model 3 cars in July 2018.
Congratulations, but to continue production levels at those numbers, which will now be the rallying cry of the shorts, and I suspect they will be doing a lot of that, they are going to need a bigger tent. (That’s a joke son).
noboby bothers about the one question I am really interested in: what does all this production hell mess mean for the margins? Will Tesla ever be profitable ?
At the end of the day, THATS the question.
My guess: no. They are far too deep in the red, to reach profitability with a relatively cheap model 3.
The Tesla shorts arguments are desperate to the level of absurdity. Model 3 is not cheap, neither relatively nor absolutely.
Be careful with number 5,000.
