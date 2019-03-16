Musk Says Right-Hand-Drive Tesla Model 3 Could Arrive In UK By June

44 M BY MARK KANE

Model 3 coming to UK in 3-6 months

Elon Musk, when asked about the Tesla Model 3 deliveries in the UK, answered that it might arrive by June. If not, it should happen before the end of summer, which is within three to six months.

The Model 3 already achieved strong sales results in the first few countries (Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, France) that caught onto the beginning of volume deliveries in February.

This month, sales are expected to be even higher, but it’s too early to bet on whether the Model 3 will reach a five-digit result in March.

The UK, as usual, needs to wait for the cars longer, because sales for right-hand-drive markets requires adjustments at the production line. This is why at first Tesla focuses on biggest markets with minimal impact on the production line (low hanging fruits).