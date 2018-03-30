Musk Confirms $35,000 Base Tesla Model 3 Still 6 Months Away
A few weeks ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tweeted about a potential timeline for the base Model 3 and now we have further confirmation.
When asked on Twitter about information pertaining to the standard battery Tesla Model 3, Musk reiterated that a target rate of production and target cost must be obtained before shipping the minimum cost trim. He noted that Tesla could “lose money & die” if it didn’t follow this process. The CEO explained that Tesla would need three to six months of 5,000-per-week production before being able to bring the $35,000 car to market.
With production, 1st you need achieve target rate & then smooth out flow to achieve target cost. Shipping min cost Model 3 right away wd cause Tesla to lose money & die. Need 3 to 6 months after 5k/wk to ship $35k Tesla & live.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2018
Fast forward to the recent 2018 Tesla Annual Shareholder Meeting and Musk spoke to this once again. When asked about whether or not he could promise that the $35,000 Model 3 would, in fact, become a reality, Musk said it is definitely coming. He shared that Tesla should begin building the car in the first quarter of 2019. Musk’s words (via Teslarati):
Yes. We will definitely offer a $35,000 version of the Model 3. And probably at the end of this year is when we will be able to make a smaller version of the battery pack, and get into volume production of $35,000 version in Q1 next year. We would definitely honor that obligation, and we would do so right now if it were possible.
The base Model 3 will be single-motor, rear-wheel drive, and have a smaller battery pack. It was the first Model 3 that Tesla announced publicly, with at least 215 miles of range and a zero-to-60-mph-time under six seconds. Years before the Model 3 came to be, Musk already made indirect references to the $35,000 price tag. Bloomberg later confirmed the $35,000 price. Finally, when pricing was officially made public, again, $35,000 was the dollar amount.
Many people assumed that this version would be released initially, although Tesla never specified such. Additionally, many people figured that they would be able to partake in the full $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit, making the base Model 3 ring in at an incredible $27,500. A Tesla for this kind of money took the world by storm and is surely part of the reason the automaker was able to secure nearly a half-million paid reservations.
It wasn’t long before the realization came that the base Model 3 wasn’t coming for a very long time. In some people’s minds, it may never come. However, Musk has made it clear now on multiple occasions that Tesla will stand true to its word and bring the car to market. We have no idea how many copies the automaker plans to make, as much as we don’t know how many people actually want the base version.
There are many variables involved here. If Tesla is successful with the ramp up and begins making a notable profit – and there is high demand for the base Model 3 – one would assume the automaker will make a concerted effort to fill those orders.
However, if production and profits aren’t where they need to be and/or there’s not a lot of demand at that point in time, due to many already settling for another trim or a different car, Tesla won’t likely build a bunch of stripped-down models. The tax credit situation also adds a huge element of uncertainty to the equation.
Again, we’ll just have to wait and see how this all turns out.
Source: Teslarati
16 Comments on "Musk Confirms $35,000 Base Tesla Model 3 Still 6 Months Away"
Serious question, has Musk ever gotten a non-VIP vehicle delivery timeline prediction correct?
Prediction? He’s the boss, he decides and he should know.
Model 3 I spite of all odds. VIP vehicle is performance version of Model 3.
IMHO, He’s sandbagging……
All I want to know is when will there be a heated steering wheel.
Use the Musk Flame Thrower?
😛
So the new 60kWh Leaf will be cheaper, go further and arrives sooner.
One would hope so. But Nissan too, has been known to let ramp schedules and slopes to slip by several months at best.
I keep saying this, but why does Tesla have to actually deliver a $35k car in this day and age. If Musk were to just announce that “hey, it’s a different world now. things have changed since we initially planned to offer the $35k version. Inflation, trade wars, Trump, costs of living, etc. We can no longer do the $35k car, but we will offer a $40k car that can deliver 240 miles instead of 220 miles.” Something like that would make sense, alot of things have changed since we were all promised a $35k car. I think reservation holders like myself would completely be fine with Tesla saying the base price will be more like $40k BUT we’re going to make it better (offer more range than the Bolt, come with the all glass roof, no cloth seats, something that helps ease the burden of slightly moving the goal posts of the $35k mass market car to something closer to a $40k mass market car.
Obviously you live in a different world than I do. I don’t consider a glass roof to be basic or required and I am very happy with cloth seats. I think you are asking for $10,000 worth of upgrades for a $5,000 increase in price. There are many of us stretching our budget to its limit just to purchase a $35,000 car and not being able to get the Federal Credit is a deal breaker for many people.
Bait and Switch at its finest.
And this – “we would do so right now if it were possible” – is a flat-out lie.
Of course it is *possible* to make a car with a smaller battery, and without complicated premium and autopilot options. In fact it is more possible, it is easier, and would have likely allowed production to ramp up earlier and faster.
I wonder whether the financial geniuses there made the math of how much it costs to lose a good chunk of your waitlist due to this Bait and Switch.
Could be worse. The car could get cancelled. So it’ll trickle at the end of the year w minimal tax credit support. Not a Big deal and be happy. It’s a relative short wait.
But it will make the wait for that even smaller tax refund even longer since few, if any, will get to take delivery before Dec. 31. Jan. ’19 deliveries mean it will be the 2020 calendar year before anyone gets their credit back for a base model 3.
Folks needing a quick turnaround on the tax refund to make their finances work usually buy at the end of year which is one reason why December is always a good EV sales month.
https://twitter.com/Nissan_NL/status/1003904585864531969
nissan netherland tells leaf with more range will come 2019
As Musk said, “we need to make a profit in order to stay alive.” He ain’t arbitrarily keeping a highly anticipated product from folks just for giggles. Tesla needs to survive in order to deliver the products that folks want. I’m sure if he could, he’d roll out the pickup, semi, Model 3, Model Y, etc all on the same day with unlimited quantities of each in every option one can think of. But we don’t live in ‘Should Land.’
And how exactly is prioritizing the $80k performance version and the dual-motol version before the version that most people wait for, is helping Tesla “survive”? How many units of those will they sell quickly, vs. the up-front cost of preparing the most complicated versions?