Motor Trend Releases Test Data On Tesla Model 3 Performance
0-to-60 in 3.2 seconds!
Motor Trend has just spent some quality time with the Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance and published some eyebrow-raising instrumented numbers. This is the publication’s second time around with the Performance version of the mid-size all-electric sedan and probably not their last – the example they worked over this time lacked the still-in-development “track mode.” The first review was a narrative-driven piece produced after a relatively short time behind the wheel. This time around, it’s all about the numbers.
As one would expect, during their time with the Model 3, MT staff put it through its acceleration, braking, and skidpad paces. They then compared those to some of its competitors and painted a flattering Performance portrait. Take the 0-to-60 time, which the buff mag marked as a mere 3.28 seconds. They note that, while it can’t keep pace with quickest Tesla Model S (2.28 seconds!), it does keep some pretty stellar company, naming the Audi 2014 R8 V10 Plus, the 2018 BMW M5, and the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E63S, among others, as equals when it comes to this metric.
Similarly, when let loose for a quarter-mile, the car embarrasses a number of its competitors with a pass of 11.8 seconds at 115.2 miles per hour. That leaves the car it was ostensibly benchmarked to beat — the 2015 BMW M3 (12.1 sec @ 117.8 mph) — in its rearview, along with 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Wide Body (11.9 sec @ 125.1 mph) and the 2017 Ford Shelby GT350R Mustang (12.2 sec @ 119.0 mph), to name a couple more.
Of course, the ability to scrub speed is at least as important as adding it quickly, and here the red-painted Brembos do yeoman’s work, halting — without the need for an over-the-air update — the M3P in as little as 99 feet, a result achieved during the last of three attempts (the others were 100 and 105 feet). At MT notes, this speaks highly of the car’s ability to dissipate heat.
The car’s handling was more of a mixed bag. Certainly, it seems they appreciated the quickness and precision of the Model 3’s steering. However, it only averaged .94 g on the skidpad, where its weight and tires may have worked against it. MT also conducts a figure-eight test. Here, while suggesting it might see some improvement with the addition of track mode, the car scored a 24.3 second time, which still puts it in pretty decent company on the publication’s all-time list.
With its performance numbers put into perspective like this, it’s fair to say the California automaker has done a good job of offering a bullet of a sedan that can stand up to it high-caliber competitors, and even embarrass them at times. Importantly, while not burning gasoline. Nicely done.
TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE
16 Comments on "Motor Trend Releases Test Data On Tesla Model 3 Performance"
So where is the “beats anything in its class on a track”? With a scored 24.3 s time it doesn’t beat anything in it’s class. Even the M2 is faster
Yes, please complain about this, Musk will fix it.
Motor Trend has a Performance Model 3 without track mode which makes use of both motors for torque vectoring and is able to reign in traction control. We’ll have to wait to see how that performs.
Yeah 24.3 sucks. Without the track package software it only beats cars like the Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster, Alfa Romeo 4C, E 63 AMG S T-Modell, BMW M5 Competition Package, Ariel Atom 3 (300 PS), Audi R8 4.2 FSI Quattro (Mk I), Ford Mustang GT (Mk VI), Dodge Viper SRT-10, Jaguar F-Type R Coupe, Lotus Evora S and the Aston Martin AM 310 Vanquish. That Tesla Model 3 Performance must be a POS.
Wow, so many cars older than 10 years listed. At least it beats a T-Modell wagon
Dear Mr. Ass, give up.
You gotta look further up the list. The Viper for example also lists a time of 23.90.
Who thought he was talking about a figure eight loop? That’s no more “on a track” than a drag strip.
I also suspect he’s talking about equal circumstances, like all engineers do, i.e. equally grippy tires. No car can make up for a notable grip deficit.
Beat everything in it’s class except in the figure eight, and that’s without track mode.
Lap time close to or better than anything in its class. Got to admit, I’m impressed.
With Track Mode and maybe stiffer suspension, handling will much improve. I would expect at least 0.5 sec improvement on the figure 8 test. Wider tires would also help (235 is skinny for this type of car)
Not trying to hate here but stock BMW M3 does 11.66. Means EM bragged about numbers that were false and I am sure the BMW will drive circles around it on a track because of a better handling. Thwy should stop overselling their platforms!
https://youtu.be/VUTqbhh2DCc
Fine, let’s call it close/equal or even say the M3 is a bit better.
Do you wanna pay $78K for a gas guzzler or $71K for the TM3 Performance?
Nothing wrong with choosing the gas guzzler. Just a matter of personal choice.
Nobody is overselling anything, the MT numbers here speak for themselves.
Weeeiirdd that doesn’t match up with standardized testing at all!!! http://autotk.com/0-60-times/bmw/m3/
Oh yeah some other conditions were changed: the BMW was using racing fuel. I’m sure that changing certain conditions will do nothing to the Model 3’s times. /s
It seems that this run from a number of years ago hasn’t been repeatable, it was a one-off perfect condition on 103 race fuel run. Here are the other runs he made that same day, all of which were worse than the run made by the Model 3:
“This is the best result. I also did:
11.84 @ 117.46 w/ a 1.855 60′
12.48 @ 120.26 w/ a 2.457 60′
12.48 @ 118.71 w/ a 2.345 60′
Yes, if you cherry pick one run or another, you might find some runs are better. The same will go for the Model 3. Some people will find time and circumstances to outrun the MT time. In fact one just ran an 11.739 in another story.
I’m not sure that 1 run out of 4 beating MT’s time with the Model 3, and the other 3 runs being slower is justification for you calling out Tesla. That’s just racing.
And remember, it is MUCH easier to launch the Tesla. Without an exotic multi-step process, and lots of noise before you even know if a Tesla is game, the BMW owner has to look like a tool. All for a 1:4 chance?