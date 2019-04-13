More Volkswagen I.D. Teasers Surface Ahead Of Reveal

  1. Home
17 M BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen presents on its German website teaser images of the upcoming I.D. The clock shows that 25 days are remaining until the official launch when we will probably see the car. Interested customers will be then able to place orders.

Dark teasers of course not reveals much beside the shape and lights design. The compact-sized hatchback can be seen in its prototype version in camouflage below.

Sales (at first just of the better equipped, longer-range versions) should start by the end of this year.

What to expect:

  • about 48 kWh battery (base)
  • some 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range (base)
  • some 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range (higher version)
  • up to 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range (top version)
  • 150 kW electric motor
  • top speed of 180 km/h (112 miles)
  • 7.2 kW or 11 kW on-board chargers
  • 125 kW DC fast charging capability
  • Price from around €30,000 in Europe
Volkswagen I.D.
12 photos
Volkswagen I.D. Volkswagen I.D. Volkswagen I.D. Volkswagen I.D. Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype Volkswagen I.D. prototype in South Africa (source: Theo Calitz)

So far the best hint for what to expect from I.D. is probably the Seat el-Born concept:

Seat el-Born
11 photos
Seat el-Born Seat el-Born Seat el-Born Seat el-Born Seat el-Born Seat el-Born Seat el-Born Seat el-Born Seat el-Born Seat el-Born

