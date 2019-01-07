UC Davis Proposes Mileage-Based Road-Funding Fee For EVs
The University of California Davis’ Institute of Transportation Studies analyses the topic of road maintenance-funding in the dawn of the electric car era.
As the zero-emission car share increases, gas tax income for road repairs will be dwindling. To maintain the roads and ensure EVs pay their fair share, UC Davis proposes a per-mile fee for zero-emission cars (all-electric and hydrogen fuel cell), while the other types still would pay the gas tax.
On the other hand, UC Davis doesn’t support the easy way (short term) in the form of an extra registration fee for electric vehicles, which is not a sustainable or effective solution over the long-term.
The per-mile road charge is probably inevitable. According to UC Davis, it will be a relatively low-cost, easy to administer and sustainable solution.
More in press release and in the report:
How to Fund Roads and Ensure Electric Vehicles Pay Their Share
A Mileage Fee, Gas Tax or Both?
Since electric vehicles use no gasoline, their drivers pay no gasoline tax. And as more people drive EVs, gas-tax revenue for road repairs is dwindling. So how can California and the rest of the country avoid road-funding shortfalls and ensure that EV drivers pay their share of needed repairs?
A research report submitted to the California Legislature this week by the University of California, Davis’ Institute of Transportation Studies proposes an innovative solution: Switch EVs to a mileage fee while continuing to have gasoline-powered cars pay gasoline taxes.
Gas tax or mileage fee?
Many states, including California, have opted for the easy way out — charging an extra registration fee for electric vehicles. But that is not a sustainable or effective solution, according to report author Alan Jenn, a UC Davis research scientist with the Plug-In Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Research Center.
“The California zero-emissions vehicle registration fee doesn’t support the long-run funding of transportation infrastructure, nor is it equitable for drivers of electric and hydrogen vehicles,” said Jenn.
Others argue that the gas tax must be replaced by a mileage-based fee as soon as possible to avert increasing shortfalls in road funding. But switching from the gas tax to a mileage fee would be technically and administratively difficult.
“California now has the opportunity to support alternative funding mechanisms,” Jenn said. “Our study finds that a per-mile road charge, designed specifically for zero-emission vehicles, is a relatively low-cost and sustainable solution to funding our roads.”
The proposed transition is expected to cost less, be easier to administer and provide a smooth transition away from gas taxes. The report concluded that a mileage-based user charge would be the easiest and least costly way of addressing the long-term decline of gas taxes.
The report, “Assessing Alternatives to California’s Electric Vehicle Registration Fee,” was requested by the California Legislature.
Report: Assessing Alternatives to California’s Electric Vehicle Registration Fee
Source: University of California, Davis via Green Car Congress
17 Comments on "UC Davis Proposes Mileage-Based Road-Funding Fee For EVs"
Mileage-Based road-funding fees should be charged to ALL vehicles, not just ZEVs.
Gee, Mileage is a Great way to give a DISCOUNT to the biggest Polluting SUVs!
Did the Koch’s fund this “study”.
Just raise the gas tax and don’t add another government bureaucracy till EV’s are 10% of the auto population.
as long as you multiply it by a factor for the mass of a vehicle. The more mass a vehicle has, the greater the damage to road surfaces it causes.
It’s not linear, of course. And it’s based on axle weights, rather than vehicle weight, relative to the load-bearing capacity of the road.
No ‘additional hardware’ is needed for the Road User Charge (RUC). You don’t need to track people’s mileage on a daily basis (and most people wouldn’t put up with that anyways). Just check the mileage when you register the car each year and charge the RUC at that time.
Do that, and in several months the grey market will be flooded with devices hacking the “odomoter” of each model vehicle. I remember reading the suggested secure way to do it is to have an embedded and sealed IRS approved device recording the vehicle movements through GPS.
That is a felony.
IT should be based on Mileage and WEIGHT.
Because Heavy Vehicles do all the damage.
This is inevitable, but I think they will go with the path of least resistance which is a registration fee. Here in GA, we already have a flat $200 yearly fee and I fear it’s a matter of time for other states to follow. My biggest concern is that this fee is determined at state level and thus can be revised much more easily than the federal gasoline tax which for mostly political reasons is very hard to budge. Politically, EV owners are yet an insignificant minority and it will be much easier to goose a little more from them than from the ICE majority.
Exactly what this California cynic was thinking. Easier for them to raise taxes when it is in the state’s hand. And they will do it.
It’s a beautiful way to raise taxes. All they simply need to do is to charge EVs much more per mile than gas cars like in GA with the flat annual road tax and as gas cars get slowly replaced with EVs more and more revenue will roll in.
If it is done by mileage, I fear that many EVs will suddenly develop defective odometers!
This is such a tough nut to crack. Mileage is the only real and fair indication of use, but administration will be so difficult and costly that flat fees will inevitably be implemented instead.
Unfortunate for the little old ladies only driving to church on sundays.
Everyone benefits from the existence of roads whether the they drive or not. It would be simpler just to maintain the road network out of general revenues. But this would likely generate a political firestorm. Some states, I believe even raid the gas tax revenues for general purposes anyhow. But if EVs are to pay a road tax it should be distance based and not a registration fee. The latter would punish those who drive less.
It would be very simple to use general taxation. But it would be a regressive cross-subsidy to heavier road users from those who make little use of them.
Fee(Current_Date,VIN) = ( Odometer(Current_Date) – Odometer(Previous_Payment_Date) ) x Per_Mile_Fee(VIN)
Oh yeah, that’s like, super-duper complicated.
It’s never going to be perfect. Just keep it simple and figure out ways to catch and hammer the fraudsters. Might need to tighten up conditions on odometers somewhat, but odometers are at least already regulated.