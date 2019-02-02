MG ZS EV To Be Launched In UK In September 2019

7 M BY MARK KANE

We are eager to see the official specs and price

MG announced at its annual dealer’s conference in Uthe K that its first all-electric car, the ZS EV, will be introduced in September 2019. Dealers also got an exclusive preview of the car, while we need to be satisfied with the image of the conventional ZE (above).

“Dealers were treated to the official unveiling of the New MG ZS EV, the iconic British brand’s first battery electric car which is set to launch in September 2019.”

The company unveiled the eZS in China in 2018 and it seems that finally, British customers will get a chance to try an affordable (hopefully) EV from China (MG is part of Chinese SAIC).

Range of the ZS EV stands at up to 286 miles (460 km) NEDC – about 220 miles (350 km) in the real world, we guess.

In 2018 MG sold over 7,000 cars in UK and is enjoying high growth rate so everyone is happy: