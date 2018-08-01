Mercedes-Benz EQC Interior Teaser Shows Extra-Wide Display
Mercedes-Benz interior teaser reveals wide display
The German manufacturer is not going to revolutionize its interiors in the upcoming EQ-series models, as there are still physical buttons, conventional air inlets, etc. However, the all-electric SUV – EQC – is bringing something new as there are no separate displays for instrument cluster and infotainment. There is a wide single display/touch screen – more than a half the width of the car.
With all the subtle backlights here and there, it’s quite striking.
There’s a lot of piano black plastic in the center. so don’t expect that to stay clean for long, catching all the fingertips and showing every speck of dust.
Mercedes-Benz EQC concept:
- 70 kWh battery
- up to 310 miles (500 km) of range (optimistic)
- dual-motor, all-wheel drive
- 300 kW of peak power
See these previous EQC teasers:
Categories: Mercedes
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Mercedes-Benz EQC Interior Teaser Shows Extra-Wide Display"
Might as well go full Byton
Umm, I will need to wait and see that in person… In this pic it looks like Mercedes might be trying too hard…