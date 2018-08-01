  1. Home
Mercedes-Benz EQC Interior Teaser Shows Extra-Wide Display

Mercedes-Benz interior teaser reveals wide display

The German manufacturer is not going to revolutionize its interiors in the upcoming EQ-series models, as there are still physical buttons, conventional air inlets, etc. However, the all-electric SUV – EQC – is bringing something new as there are no separate displays for instrument cluster and infotainment. There is a wide single display/touch screen – more than a half the width of the car.

With all the subtle backlights here and there, it’s quite striking.

There’s a lot of piano black plastic in the center. so don’t expect that to stay clean for long, catching all the fingertips and showing every speck of dust.

Mercedes-Benz EQC concept:

  • 70 kWh battery
  • up to 310 miles (500 km) of range (optimistic)
  • dual-motor, all-wheel drive
  • 300 kW of peak power

See these previous EQC teasers:

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Tesla4theWin

Might as well go full Byton

50 minutes ago
David Green

Umm, I will need to wait and see that in person… In this pic it looks like Mercedes might be trying too hard…

14 minutes ago