Mercedes-Benz EQC Interior Teaser Shows Extra-Wide Display

Mercedes-Benz interior teaser reveals wide display



The German manufacturer is not going to revolutionize its interiors in the upcoming EQ-series models, as there are still physical buttons, conventional air inlets, etc. However, the all-electric SUV – EQC – is bringing something new as there are no separate displays for instrument cluster and infotainment. There is a wide single display/touch screen – more than a half the width of the car.



With all the subtle backlights here and there, it’s quite striking.

There’s a lot of piano black plastic in the center. so don’t expect that to stay clean for long, catching all the fingertips and showing every speck of dust.

Mercedes-Benz EQC concept:

70 kWh battery

up to 310 miles (500 km) of range (optimistic)

dual-motor, all-wheel drive

300 kW of peak power

