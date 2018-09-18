Why The Mercedes-Benz EQC Doesn’t Have A Frunk Might Surprise You

1 H BY MARK KANE

Lack of the front trunk in the Mercedes-Benz EQC tied to ease of production.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQC, which will enter the market next year doesn’t have a frunk (or front trunk), and according to Carscoops, the reason is pretty simple.

Daimler intends to produce the EQC together with the C-Class, GLC and GLC Coupe, on the same production line in Bremen, Germany and would like to do so at minimum investment costs. The powertrain needs to be installed using standard equipment.

“…the German car maker opted to design and engineer its electric SUV in a way that it will allow them to integrate its production to its existing manufacturing standards. The front drive module and the rear axle assembly arrive at the factory already bolted to their subframes before being installed to the chassis, followed by mounting the battery pack to the floor.” “By integrating electric models into existing production lines, Mercedes gains a major advantage in the industry, making its plants instantly ready to adapt their production lines for all types of models, and that includes anything from combustion engines to hybrid and electric powertrains.”

For sure some will be disappointed that Mercedes-Benz doesn’t take full advantage of EVs, but in the case of the German manufacturer, it was always a pragmatic approach since the beginning when the company outsourced EV development to Tesla (smart ed 2nd gen and B-Class EV) several years ago or converted its ICE models to all-electric or plug-in hybrids.

It means that until higher anticipated sales volume is reached, Daimler will remain satisfied with lower costs and that we’ll need to wait longer for BEVs designed from the ground-up from M-B.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive

(asynchronous), system output of 300 kW ( 402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)

( and 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)



top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)

battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells) more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC

of all-electric range (prelim est.) or DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)

AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW

towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)

