Why The Mercedes-Benz EQC Doesn’t Have A Frunk Might Surprise You
Lack of the front trunk in the Mercedes-Benz EQC tied to ease of production.
The new Mercedes-Benz EQC, which will enter the market next year doesn’t have a frunk (or front trunk), and according to Carscoops, the reason is pretty simple.
Daimler intends to produce the EQC together with the C-Class, GLC and GLC Coupe, on the same production line in Bremen, Germany and would like to do so at minimum investment costs. The powertrain needs to be installed using standard equipment.
“…the German car maker opted to design and engineer its electric SUV in a way that it will allow them to integrate its production to its existing manufacturing standards. The front drive module and the rear axle assembly arrive at the factory already bolted to their subframes before being installed to the chassis, followed by mounting the battery pack to the floor.”
“By integrating electric models into existing production lines, Mercedes gains a major advantage in the industry, making its plants instantly ready to adapt their production lines for all types of models, and that includes anything from combustion engines to hybrid and electric powertrains.”
For sure some will be disappointed that Mercedes-Benz doesn’t take full advantage of EVs, but in the case of the German manufacturer, it was always a pragmatic approach since the beginning when the company outsourced EV development to Tesla (smart ed 2nd gen and B-Class EV) several years ago or converted its ICE models to all-electric or plug-in hybrids.
It means that until higher anticipated sales volume is reached, Daimler will remain satisfied with lower costs and that we’ll need to wait longer for BEVs designed from the ground-up from M-B.
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs
- dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive
- system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)
- 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)
- top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)
- 80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)
- more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC
- DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)
- AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW
- towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)
Source: Carscoops
Categories: Mercedes
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Why The Mercedes-Benz EQC Doesn’t Have A Frunk Might Surprise You"
Not full EV commitment, then haters say why Tesla is the most desirable car.
Good choice on Mercedes’ part, but it means nothing to the consumer. The retail price will be the same and the competition will have a frunk. Mercedes and others have the distinct disadvantage that their company is required to make a profit and are expected to continuously make a profit. This means cost cutting measures like this one are required, but the consumer sees no benefit from it.
I doubt many people base their decision on which car to buy, if it has a frunk or not.
Don’t care 🤷♂️ for a Frunk. I always driven one with out one and don’t see the need since most of my stuff is in the seat next to me
Yeah, because a frunk is the dealbreaker here. They’re doing it slowly, within their own right. All things are taken into account, and if this makes their model’s price is acceptable to current MB owners, then kudos to them and their thought process. But, I’m sure that in 4-5 years, we’ll see fully EV platforms that are slowly taking over in Stuttgart, meaning we’ll see every possible advantage taken into account when designing & building these cars. But not right now.
No, “the retail price” will NOT be the same. The EQC will start at around $65,000 in the U.S. (70,000 Euros in Germany including 19% VAT), which is $18,000 less than a base Model X (albeit, without the third row of seating), and $25,500 less in January 2020 when Tesla has no tax credit. Unless you NEED the extra bulk of the Model X (or 12 miles of range, assuming 225 EPA for the EQC and 237 for the Tesla), no one will pay an extra $25,500 for a frunk.
No, it’s economy of scale and reduction of cost. It take a lot of money to produce cars and SUVs
IMO, it will take years for MB, Audi, Porsche, BMW to ramp up to sufficient production quantities to enjoy any economy of scale. In the meantime they will subvent the price, to buy market share and favorable press, while covering their “loss” with ICE profits. I agree it takes “cubic dollars” to produce cars and Tesla was always underfunded and not having a cash cow in pricey ICE vehicles .
Must be a corporate thing, Daimler doesn’t have a frunk on the Ecascadia either lol
I always thought Sonja’s Super Quick Tesla Fan Video was funny with her showing her “junk” fits in her frunk lol
From article: “…until higher anticipated sales volume is reached, Daimler will remain satisfied with lower costs and that we’ll need to wait longer for BEVs designed from the ground-up from M-B…”
————-
So does that means MB has determined they are not anytime soon capable of competing with Tesla?…
“Tesla Model 3 Outsold All Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars Combined” source:
https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-outsold-all-mercedes-benz-cars-combined/