Why The Mercedes-Benz EQC Doesn’t Have A Frunk Might Surprise You

Lack of the front trunk in the Mercedes-Benz EQC tied to ease of production.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQC, which will enter the market next year doesn’t have a frunk (or front trunk), and according to Carscoops, the reason is pretty simple.

Daimler intends to produce the EQC together with the C-Class, GLC and GLC Coupe, on the same production line in Bremen, Germany and would like to do so at minimum investment costs. The powertrain needs to be installed using standard equipment.

“…the German car maker opted to design and engineer its electric SUV in a way that it will allow them to integrate its production to its existing manufacturing standards. The front drive module and the rear axle assembly arrive at the factory already bolted to their subframes before being installed to the chassis, followed by mounting the battery pack to the floor.”

“By integrating electric models into existing production lines, Mercedes gains a major advantage in the industry, making its plants instantly ready to adapt their production lines for all types of models, and that includes anything from combustion engines to hybrid and electric powertrains.”

For sure some will be disappointed that Mercedes-Benz doesn’t take full advantage of EVs, but in the case of the German manufacturer, it was always a pragmatic approach since the beginning when the company outsourced EV development to Tesla (smart ed 2nd gen and B-Class EV) several years ago or converted its ICE models to all-electric or plug-in hybrids.

It means that until higher anticipated sales volume is reached, Daimler will remain satisfied with lower costs and that we’ll need to wait longer for BEVs designed from the ground-up from M-B.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

  • dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive
  • system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)
  • 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)
  • top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)
  • 80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)
  • more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC
  • DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)
  • AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW
  • towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)

11 Comments on "Why The Mercedes-Benz EQC Doesn't Have A Frunk Might Surprise You"

MDEV

Not full EV commitment, then haters say why Tesla is the most desirable car.

Vote Up3-6Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dav8or

Good choice on Mercedes' part, but it means nothing to the consumer. The retail price will be the same and the competition will have a frunk. Mercedes and others have the distinct disadvantage that their company is required to make a profit and are expected to continuously make a profit. This means cost cutting measures like this one are required, but the consumer sees no benefit from it.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Magnus H

I doubt many people base their decision on which car to buy, if it has a frunk or not.

Vote Up10-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Will

Don't care 🤷‍♂️ for a Frunk. I always driven one with out one and don't see the need since most of my stuff is in the seat next to me

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Vanja Kljaic

Yeah, because a frunk is the dealbreaker here. They're doing it slowly, within their own right. All things are taken into account, and if this makes their model's price is acceptable to current MB owners, then kudos to them and their thought process. But, I'm sure that in 4-5 years, we'll see fully EV platforms that are slowly taking over in Stuttgart, meaning we'll see every possible advantage taken into account when designing & building these cars. But not right now.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Adrian Russell-Falla
"…is required to make a profit and is expected to continuously make a profit…" that's a BS rationale! MB's leadership could easily declare [and almost certainly *should* already have done so] that in light of: a) the industry-redefining impact of the unfolding total transformation away from internal combustion to all-electric powertrains; b) the enormously damaging impact on *all* German manufacturer brands caused by Dieselgate; c) the major market-share realignment impact already caused by Silicon Valley-funded and Silicon Valley-paced new market entrant Tesla; that MB management recognises that a strategy of minimalist incrementalism is a recipe for slow but inevitable failure; and accordingly, the company is now undertaking the necessary radical strategic adjustments required for long-term sustainability and success; that MB has already commenced making deep enough investments in retooling and re-positioning its offerings that the company expects and is fully prepared to make short-term net operating losses; that management is satisfied that MB's capital reserves & access to additional financing are more than adequate to sustain it through the transition—and that MB's management considers that any less decisive an adjustment to the tectonic shifts in the global business environment occasioned in particular by global climate change and by advances in battery technology would be a dereliction of its fiduciary duty to shareholders.
Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
Joe Blow

No, "the retail price" will NOT be the same. The EQC will start at around $65,000 in the U.S. (70,000 Euros in Germany including 19% VAT), which is $18,000 less than a base Model X (albeit, without the third row of seating), and $25,500 less in January 2020 when Tesla has no tax credit. Unless you NEED the extra bulk of the Model X (or 12 miles of range, assuming 225 EPA for the EQC and 237 for the Tesla), no one will pay an extra $25,500 for a frunk.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Will

No, it's economy of scale and reduction of cost. It take a lot of money to produce cars and SUVs

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
peter904

IMO, it will take years for MB, Audi, Porsche, BMW to ramp up to sufficient production quantities to enjoy any economy of scale. In the meantime they will subvent the price, to buy market share and favorable press, while covering their "loss" with ICE profits. I agree it takes "cubic dollars" to produce cars and Tesla was always underfunded and not having a cash cow in pricey ICE vehicles .

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
Bunny

Must be a corporate thing, Daimler doesn't have a frunk on the Ecascadia either lol

I always thought Sonja's Super Quick Tesla Fan Video was funny with her showing her "junk" fits in her frunk lol

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
CDAVIS

From article: "…until higher anticipated sales volume is reached, Daimler will remain satisfied with lower costs and that we'll need to wait longer for BEVs designed from the ground-up from M-B…"
————-

So does that means MB has determined they are not anytime soon capable of competing with Tesla?…

"Tesla Model 3 Outsold All Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars Combined" source:
https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-outsold-all-mercedes-benz-cars-combined/

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago