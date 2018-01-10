Meet The World’s Quickest Armored Car – The Tesla Model S P100D By Armormax

1 day ago by Eric Loveday

While this Armormax Tesla is not “faster than a speeding bullet”, it doesn’t need to be!

Armormax claims that this is the world’s quickest armored car and we’re inclined to agree.

The lightweight armoring shouldn’t slow down the mighty Tesla Model S P100D too much, so expect 0 to 60 MPH to still be in the 3-second territory.

As for protection, Armormax states the following as standard (but lists several optional upgrades available):

Standard Armoring Details OPAQUE ARMOR

Entire passenger compartment armored with light synthetic fiber laminates and air hardened, heat treated ballistic alloys

Includes doors, roof, floor, pillar posts, etc. while minimizing weight added weight BALLISTIC GLASS

Original glass replaced with layered glass, acrylic, polycarbonate laminates

Maintains the original appearance and design with superior optics OTHER FEATURES

Reinforced suspension

Run-flat tires

Elitus Overlaps system

Armored battery, radiator protection, ECM and fuel tank

Operable windows available

We had hoped the video would show us the Tesla taking some rifle rounds or withstanding a blast. Unfortunately, the video reveals nothing of that sort. Actually, we can’t even see the armoring in the video or in the images from Armormax, which is a let down for sure. You’ll find some additional details at Armormax’s site here.

Pricing is by quote only.

Video description:

This latest Tesla Model S P100D was upgraded by Armormax in Utah. It can withstand rifle and bomb blasts.

Press blast from Armormax below: