In March, Almost 5,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold In The Netherlands

44 M BY MARK KANE

It was the best March ever by a huge margin

The Netherlands is experiencing another spike of plug-in electric car sales caused mostly by volume deliveries of Tesla Model 3 and decent performance from a few other models, despite the fact that high-end and expensive BEV models are in retreat after a decrease of the tax incentive in 2019.

From January 1, 2019, the BiK tax increased from 4% to 22% for BEVs that costs more than €50,000 (the 22% applies only to amount above amount of €50,000).

The number of new plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 4,721 at a high 12% market share (10% share falls on BEVs)

After three months of 2019, the average market share amounted to 9% (7.4% BEVs) while sales exceeded 10,400.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – March 2019

Well over 2,000 deliveries of Tesla Model 3 enables it to take the #1 spot in model rank and Tesla to grab #1 among manufacturers.

Once again, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV achieved decent results of 376 and 323 respectively.

The top models were:

Source: EV Sales Blog