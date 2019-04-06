1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla’s result in March: 53% of all plug-ins sold and 75% of all BEVs

Tesla increased its electric car sales in the U.S. in March by 46% year-over-year to 14,625 (InsideEVs’ estimation), despite the reduced federal tax credit and sales ramp-up in Europe/China.

We must note that sales of all of the other plug-ins decreased in March from ≈16,423 in March 2018 to ≈13,036 in March 2019.

Tesla results:

Tesla car sales in the U.S. – March 2019

Tesla improved its market share among plug-in cars to 53%! In other words, more than half of the consumers who bought a plug-in car choose a Tesla.

In the case of the all-electric car segment, Tesla’s share is 75%! High ratio is maintained thanks to the new more affordable version of the highly-popular Model 3.

In total, Tesla already sold more than 381,000 cars in the U.S. and the Model 3 is the top-selling car with a cumulative result of over 163,000.