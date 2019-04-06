In March 2019, 75% Of Electric Car Sales In The U.S. Were Teslas
Tesla’s result in March: 53% of all plug-ins sold and 75% of all BEVs
Tesla increased its electric car sales in the U.S. in March by 46% year-over-year to 14,625 (InsideEVs’ estimation), despite the reduced federal tax credit and sales ramp-up in Europe/China.
We must note that sales of all of the other plug-ins decreased in March from ≈16,423 in March 2018 to ≈13,036 in March 2019.
Tesla results:
- Tesla Model 3 – 10,175 (22,425 YTD)
- Tesla Model X – 2,175 (3,850 YTD)
- Tesla Model S – 2,275 (3,625 YTD)
Tesla car sales in the U.S. – March 2019
Tesla improved its market share among plug-in cars to 53%! In other words, more than half of the consumers who bought a plug-in car choose a Tesla.
In the case of the all-electric car segment, Tesla’s share is 75%! High ratio is maintained thanks to the new more affordable version of the highly-popular Model 3.
In total, Tesla already sold more than 381,000 cars in the U.S. and the Model 3 is the top-selling car with a cumulative result of over 163,000.
Nice set of graphs again. Nearly 1/2 million Teslas on the road in the US. Could explain why I’m finally seeing more of them these days. Model 3 volume is the key.
True, it’s not all about Tesla in the U.S. just 75%.
From article: “In March 2019, 75% Of [all-electric] Electric Car Sales In The U.S. Were Teslas…”
So Tesla currently owns 75% of the market share in the category that is the automotive future: all-electric.
On the other hand in 2-5 years the traditional car makers and several new car maker entrants will supposedly have EVs in production capable of competing with Tesla head-on… same as was said 5 years ago.
As the all-electric category expands as a percentage of total cars sold it would be good to see a more diversified all-electric market capable of competing against Tesla but to me seems the supposedly Tesla competitor models thus far announced to enter production over next 2-5 years would have a hard time competing against Tesla today if available today… market share volume wise.