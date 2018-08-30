Lutz On Tesla: Deliveries Aren’t Necessarily Money-Generating Sales
Humor us some more, Mr. Bob Lutz.
Bob Lutz, former vice chairman of GM, in his most recent CNBC discussion on Tesla’s production and delivery results in Q3, surprised us a little bit… by how far off his analysis and understanding of production and deliveries numbers actually are.
We are a little sad that Bob Lutz is trying to convince the general public that because Tesla doesn’t have dealers, delivery numbers are not necessarily sales that generate money – “The cars remain in the Tesla system” and on how the company is so different from the rest of the automotive industry. Bob Lutz undermines his own credibility, but well, that will not stop Tesla.
Tesla reports deliveries as sales:
“Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5%.”
Well, Tesla’s sales number are, in fact, different from the automotive industry – simply because they are growing like crazy and the Tesla Model 3 happens to be one of the best-selling cars in North America, at a time when cars are losing popularity.
Further into the discussion it gets more reasonable as even Bob Lutz notices it’s improving financially for Tesla (“may not lose as much cash in third quarter” or even achieve some modest profit). However, scepticism about Tesla’s unique battery or other technologies remains unchanged.
Lutz expects that soon other manufacturers will be selling long-range electric cars, comparably as good and with the ability to sell them at a loss to fulfill emission requirements (as these EVs will be just a small part of their business). But selling any product at a loss is not a wise business strategy, regardless of volume or percentages.
Leave a Reply
73 Comments on "Lutz On Tesla: Deliveries Aren’t Necessarily Money-Generating Sales"
You know what they say about old dog and new tricks…
Well if he is speaking about VIA Motors he might have a point!
When it comes to Tesla, Bob is just a bitter old man watching the world and a new generation pass him by.
That “reporter” has to have known that in the case of Tesla, deliveries are final sales. Why wouldn’t she correct the doddering old fool? Would he still come on if someone called him on his ignorance? — Finally listened to the whole thing. He was corrected at the end.
Tesla’s “unique batteries” — Made by Panasonic.
Sure, Bob, now denigrate Panasonic, sure, they don’t know what their doing either.
Only You Bob, only you are the Expert.
— Via Motors.
Tesla design their batteries but manufacture by Pana
Bob Nutz’s sell at a loss mentality is probably what made GM go bankrupt. A company VP suggesting to sell one model at a loss because another model would compensate can’t possibly be a good long term philosophy.
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3
That’s a tactic used to put smaller companies out of business. It’s interesting that Lutz would even suggest using such an immoral practice.
It beats, in his mind, building a factory, a GigaFactory, with the lowest battery cost in the world.
See, if we cheat, we can do it cheaper, unless they whip us out of business.
Nelson, That’s The BIG 3 Way of Doing Smart Business ! Lose it All & Go Cry To The Government for more Bailout Money With The EXCUSE That They Will Create More Jobs That Will Eventually FAIL Anyway ! …..lol..0r Col .
He is so out of touch its incredible. As far as anyone can tell Tesla manufactures to order. They still have at least a hundred thousand back ordered cars which means whatever they produce is most definitely going to someone who has paid for the car. They don’t have to have inventory sitting around on dealership lots to sell. What is wrong with him?
Paid to be wrong.
— Jimmy Chanos.
As pointed out in this article, the PR literally says “we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct” so the entire content of this interview is incomprehensible gibberish. So a delivery is, in fact, a delivery to the customer and money changing hands.
Putz should never been allowed to speak authoritatively about TSLA. They let him ramble on and laugh as he makes obviously false statements. That’s not journalism.
Lutz is senile and has been for a couple of years now; he can’t speak authoritatively about anything.
He should be in a nursing home playing shuffleboard or Rummikub.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rummikub
That’s What They Think is, “Entertainment”
I just can’t believe the guy, he his probably the guy that also told that global warming does not exist, it’s only big rock falling into the see
Yes, Bob is a climate change denier.
Somebody should tell this person to just Shut up.
Everybody knows he talks nonsense and he is very bitter about Tesla to the point that he doesn’t mind making himself look silly (add any other adjective) in his talks.
Let him ramble – it is everyone’s right. Just don’t report it on InsideEV or anywhere else.
They put it on because it’s on CNBC, which is the dumbest of all the NBC’s.
Baghdad Bob Lutz.
Comical Ali Syndrome
In his case, it’s Comical Oily.
IEVs, stop giving him coverage!
I-Pace, not E-Pace is the all-electric edition …
Bob Lutz needs to work on his facts before commenting.
And they’re making them in the dozens…
That poor old man. It seems that somebody in his nursing home stole his meds and replaced them with tic-tacs. No wonder he is getting off the rails ever so often. It is a shame how society sometimes treats the elderly nowadays.
If they get him back in time, Hester was going to finish telling him about the time she found a quarter.
“Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct.” Its right there in the press release that you claim you read Bob.
…and Carl Quintanilla corrected him
Starts to sound like a mumbling idiot.
Sorry, Bob, your achievement.
I think he gave a fairly balanced assesment of Teslas situation, he probably just didn’t know exactly Teslas definition of delivered.
I think he is sceptical but trying to be objective – given his background of course. And compared to earlier predictions it sounded like he is turning around a bit.
It is true what he says, that most of what Tesla does, the others can also do.
But the question is whether they do it, the actual execution
He’s quoted every frickin’ quarter about Tesla. How can he not know how they count sales?
The guy’s an idiot.
Why is he always wrong? He a paid monkey reading a script.
His time is valuable, he only says what he’s paid to say.
That’s why you know he’s not a consultant, he’s a paid troll.
Have to start calling him back-peddling Bob.
Yes, Tesla is still headed to the graveyard, but only to lay a wreath at gravestone of the ICE.
The hearse that takes him to his final resting place will be ICE powered, but his relatives will all be driving Teslas.
It’s sad to see from what Bob Lutz used to mean in the car biz to what he now has become…..knowledge and facts mean nothing!
Bob Nuts
You misspelled his name…it’s Bob Nutz.
Bob Lutz is a loser from bankrupt GM. That dude has no idea the world has moved onto online. A part Koch Brother funded and part inspired by Trump, Lutz the loser believes internal combustion engine is the way to go. Detroit bless him.
Que imbecil que es este viejo amargado
Just because Bob’s lights are on, it doesn’t mean anyone is home.
I was just wondering when the other car companies were going to step up the plate. It seems that the Volt, Bolt, Prime, Clarity PHEV and Leaf sales seem to be stuck in the 1500-2500/month level. And when are they going to take off, Mr Lutz? Meanwhile, Tesla had 30,000 between their three models.
“Same amount of energy per kilowatt hour?” Why does this moron continue to get quoted?
Bob needs a few hours with Autopilot and V9. Done.
Looks like someone needs to take Grandpa’s keys away from him. He’s talking about Tesla.
Cars don’t leave the Tesla factory (which I assume includes parking lots that they’re stored in) until the customer (or the customer’s bank) has wired payment in full to Tesla.
If Bob Lutz actually tried to buy a Tesla he would find this out.
LUTZ is so full of BS….the batteries are NOT the same. Lutz understands nothing about battery chemistry. TESLA batteries are way more powerful than any of the rest. Case in point the JAGUAR I-PACE has a 93kWh pack (they are calling it 90kWh) but despite having only 1/3rd of the cargo space of a TESLA MODEL X and much more cramped backseating the I-PACE gets less range than the entry level TESLA MODEL X that has a 75kWh pack. I am comparing the I-PACE to MODEL X because that is what JAGUAR are doing. Even though I would do what one Dutch Youtube reviewer has done and compare I-PACE with the current entry level MODEL S in which case the I-PACE comes off even worse. Lutz clearly does not realise that NICKEL is largest ingredient in the TESLA/PANASONIC chemistry mix calling a battery Lithium-ion with the tone that Lutz does is very ignorant given the diverse chemistries of batteries that come under Lithium-ion.
He also doesn’t understand the notion of the efficiency of an EV and how vitally important that is. It could well be the Jaguar (and Audi) also suffers from a less efficient drive train (inverter, motor, gears, etc.) and a vehicle body that causes more drag, air resistance, or otherwise. Even UBS, a Tesla bear, identified this problem with the Audi.
*skepticism
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-ZMVmeSw94m4/UJE39jbpXqI/AAAAAAAAEoU/MtOPyqg2qOM/s1600/spelling+nazi.jpg
Except for mixing kg with kwh and not knowing how Tesla counts their delivery numbers, I didn’t think Lutz said anything outrageous. His points may be disagreeable but that doesn’t make them outrageous.
Yes, except for the factual content of his comments, he was correct.
He called it the E-Pace, not the I-Pace.
It must be tough for the old man to deal with the fact the wheels are starting to come off of the ICE vehicle empire he put so much into. “Get off my lawn punk”
Lutz is the big Putz…
What Bob does not talk about is the industry’s dirty little secrets: Spiffs, Rebates and Holdbacks which are given to dealerships when a vehicle has spent already a couple months sitting unsold in the dealer’s lot and is unwilling to recognize that a Tesla vehicle remains on the “Tesla System” only until the moment of delivery which is only two or three weeks after production.
Why Doesn’t Bob Just Give it Up Already , Go Away & take His Stale Dinosaur Agenda Ideas with Him and Leave the People In Peace ..Greedy Bob Just HATES to See Other People Succeed !
Bob Lutz is out to pasture !!
Hey you guys never even listened to the interview…. Lutz is backtracking big time and says Tesla might even make a profit.
That is basically Bob Lutz eating his words.
The real question is why doesn’t anyone ever ask LUTZ about the dropped ball at VIA – since HE HAS NO CONTROL of Tesla, but he MIGHT have some influence at VIA.
Its like here – it doesn’t really matter what people say who have no control over anything.
So to reiterate, why doesn’t someone ask LUTZ a question about LUTZ’s operation, to the extent he is familiar with it or controls it?
Now it is like always, the truth lies somewhere in between what EV fans will write (that includes most of IEVs articles) and what this gentleman says. For example he says Tesla has no special hedge regarding battery technology. That’s partly wrong. What Tesla has working for them as far as innovation is concerned is that back in 2013 their changes of survival as a new car manufacturer were perhaps one out of 10. Thus they could use the most insanely daring battery technology taking the risk to have their cars blowing up to pieces as they had literally nothing to loose. It was the very opposite with car makers like Toyota that had everything to loose as far as their reputation is concerned and that can be still seen with large car manufacturers still not daring for example to use the yet existing 811 battery chemistry and using instead the old 622 chemistry because they are simply scared to death.
After Seeing & Hearing This Video , I think Lutz Has Totally Lost His Mind & Should Not Make These Embarrassing Public Appearances..
I think this interview really highlights how woefully out of touch many legacy automakers might be. If any bird members at gm ford or fca actually think like that then they’re doomed. The regs will only get tighter and they’ll have to sell more evs or they ll get fined and if they keep making losses on them they’ll go under. They should be worried about their drop in sales as it means their margins are going to be dangerously thin and any downturn is really going to hurt. I wonder if any of the big 3 will survive the next recession? If they don’t there’ll be a lot of spare factories for Tesla!
The first part of the comment is a bunch of crap. The rest is so so.
It’s obviously that Tesla is selling all the cars they’re making – obviously some are in transit.
He should be called Bob Lulz
This guy has an agenda, always has an agenda and it’s all about him…Deeply in that agenda is trying to make Tesla fail or some money-related benefit for Bob Lutz.
Saw Lutz present at the NY Auto show years ago when the production intent Volt was shown for the first time. He charismatic and a great salesperson but his technical understanding was a little lacking. Sad to see he’s off the reservation now. Among all of the other already refuted nonsense. The last paragraph about Tesla not being able to compete in the near future with other car companies selling EV’s at a loss is clueless fodder for EV haters at best. While that could have had an impact on Tesla when they were selling 100K cars per year but even then it’s a suspect argument. By next year Tesla will sell about 500K vehicles. Half baked compliance vehicles are going to make a dent in that. Furthermore, these aren’t captured “EV” buyers anymore. Tesla is pulling ICE buyers away and most of their sales have little to do with EV aficionados anymore.