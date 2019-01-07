16 M BY MARK KANE

LAAS in Fully Charged’s eye

Here is Fully Charged’s episode from the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show with Jonny Smith, who visited the show and, as always, adds interesting insights about the new models.

A little surprise was the lack of the Audi e-tron GT concept on the recording day, but we are not worried much as surely there will be some other episodes with it in the future.