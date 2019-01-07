  1. Home
  2. General
  3. Los Angeles Auto Show Round-Up By Fully Charged

Los Angeles Auto Show Round-Up By Fully Charged

16 M BY MARK KANE

LAAS in Fully Charged’s eye

Here is Fully Charged’s episode from the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show with Jonny Smith, who visited the show and, as always, adds interesting insights about the new models.

A little surprise was the lack of the Audi e-tron GT concept on the recording day, but we are not worried much as surely there will be some other episodes with it in the future.

More from Los Angeles Auto Show
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid PHEV Debuts At LA Auto Show: Videos
VW I.D. BUZZ CARGO, I.D. R & Cargo e-Bike Show Up In LA
Audi e-tron GT Stuns At LA Motor Show: Images + Videos

“Jonny Smith takes us on a tour of the vehicles (not just cars) with plugs at the LA motor show. There’s quite a few of them and a very special one coming in the next episode.”

Categories: General, Videos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!