The Electric Land Rover Defender Just Got Delayed By Two Years: Report

The next-generation Land Rover Defender won't arrive until the early 2030s, per a new report.

JLR is delaying its rollout to see how the EV market evolves.

The new Defender will ride on a dedicated BEV platform.

Jaguar Land Rover is delaying the next-generation Defender by two years amid rocky EV demand in its largest market, the U.S., and a steady decline in sales in China, according to The Times of London.

The iconic luxury off-roader is currently available only with combustion engines and is JLR’s best-selling vehicle. It was poised to enter the electric era with a major redesign, but that transition is now not expected to happen until the early 2030s.

The British luxury automaker is navigating a perfect storm across its major markets. The Trump administration’s tariffs on European car imports have squeezed its bottom line, while Chinese automakers continue to eat into its market share. JLR also suffered a costly Russian cyberattack this year that forced the automaker to shut down production for five weeks.

Land Rover Range Rover GT: Interior Reveal Photo by: Land Rover

Its global sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, which is the period from April through June 2026, fell 9.2% to 79,300 vehicles. The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender accounted for 81% of those volumes, which shows just how important JLR’s three luxury SUVs are to its business.

Still, JLR is attempting to get back in the game with a string of new all-electric models in the pipeline. They include the Range Rover Electric, Range Rover Sport Electric, Range Rover GT and the Jaguar Type 01. The Range Rover Electric was first announced in October 2021 and was originally supposed to launch by 2024, but it too has been delayed by more than two years.

Now, because of the Trump administration’s tariffs—and the fact that the current Defender is built in Slovakia—the next-generation model will reportedly be offered in two versions: one tailored for Europe and another co-developed with Stellantis for the U.S., according to Automotive News.

The electric Defender will ride on JLR’s EV-native platform, the Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA), and a hybrid version is also expected to use the same architecture. The platform underpins the upcoming Range Rover GT, which we saw during a press trip to England in July. That means the new Defender could benefit from the advantages of an architecture designed specifically for EVs, including better packaging, more frequent software updates and an 800-volt electrical architecture.

Range Rover Sport Electric (Prototype) Photo by: Land Rover

The U.S. version would reportedly occupy a different segment from the current Defender. The Stellantis partnership could also help JLR reduce its tariff burden. The automaker currently faces a 10% duty on vehicles imported from the U.K. and a 15% duty on those imported from the European Union.

Exactly what Stellantis hardware JLR could use remains unclear. One possibility is a body-on-frame platform such as the architecture underpinning the Jeep Wrangler. Another is Stellantis’ STLA Large EV platform, which underpins the Jeep Recon.

What do you think?

Neither option has been confirmed, so for now, consider them possibilities rather than a preview of what’s actually coming. But all of this shows just how dramatically tariffs, rocky EV demand and Chinese competition are forcing even one of the world’s oldest and most iconic nameplates—the Defender—to rethink its future.

Contact the author: suvrat.kothari@insideevs.com

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