The Lion Of Electric Trucks Is Born In Canada

Lion Electric seeks opportunities in the electric truck business

Lion Electric, a new company from Québec, Canada, expanded its offer from electric buses to Class 8 electric truck.

The new model – Lion8 – is custom-built and engineered in Quebec. It can go up to 250 miles (400 km) when equipped with the 480 kWh battery pack supplied from LG Chem. The electric motor is rated for 350 kW.

The first Lion8 was already pre-ordered and should be delivered in fall 2019 to Société des Alcools du Québec (SAQ).

The company hopes to attract fleets by the lower total cost of ownership and of course zero-emission/low noise.

