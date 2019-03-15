The Lion Of Electric Trucks Is Born In Canada
Lion Electric seeks opportunities in the electric truck business
Lion Electric, a new company from Québec, Canada, expanded its offer from electric buses to Class 8 electric truck.
The new model – Lion8 – is custom-built and engineered in Quebec. It can go up to 250 miles (400 km) when equipped with the 480 kWh battery pack supplied from LG Chem. The electric motor is rated for 350 kW.
The first Lion8 was already pre-ordered and should be delivered in fall 2019 to Société des Alcools du Québec (SAQ).
The company hopes to attract fleets by the lower total cost of ownership and of course zero-emission/low noise.
More about Lion8 here.
Lion Electric is not a new company, they already produce electric school buses – but the stupid American design kind of school bus.
Okay, I’ll bite, what ‘other’ school bus are you speaking of?
Founded in 2011, they are indeed a pretty new company on an automotive timescale, unlike the various established bus/truck makers entering the electric segment now, which generally have existed for a century or so.
This is pretty relevant, since actually there *was* a bus maker under this name in the first half of the last century — and initially I was wondering whether they are actually still around…