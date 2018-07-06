Let’s Look At How States Are Spending VW Dieselgate Settlement Money
While there is no silver lining for Volkswagen, the settlement will directly impact the rise of electric vehicle adoption rates across the United States
The total for the emissions violations fines the Volkswagen Group will have to pay is well over $30.4 billion (26 billion euros). While seemingly there is no silver lining for the car maker, the whole situation is helping fuel the rise of electric vehicles, buses and charging station nationwide. Consequently, this is s a clear-cut signal that by proper implementation of rules and relations, we might actually be able to keep in check even the biggest corporations in the world.
Furthermore, almost $3 billion stemming from the settlement will be dedicated strictly to the funding of efforts aimed at cutting diesel engine pollution. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how particular states nationwide are spending the appropriated amount from this settlement.
For the most part, it’s up to the local governments and officials to decide what to do with the money. However, there’s a catch; almost all the funding must be used to reduce the levels of nitrogen oxide, with only 15 percent of the entire sum will be allowed to be used for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure. The settlement requires that specific states receive a settlement in conjunction with how many Volkswagens with emission-test-cheating software were registered within their borders. For some, that means a hefty one-time boost to their energy and environment saving efforts.
The list of funds available is topped by the state of California with $422.6 set to receive. For the most part of the last decade, California has been at the forefront of the ecological game and the most progressive state concerning reducing emission rates. Next in line is Texas, with $209.3 million. Both states will thus receive a hefty financial boost in their ecology related projects and budgets. The states are required to spend the money in a 15-year timeframe, per a plan laid out in detail.
For more than 10 states, the long-term plans on spending the funding in question have already been finalized, as reported by Sierra Club – an environmental organization tasked with tracking this effort. Most have their goals set at renewing public service vehicles and improving directly related infrastructure projects (eg. installing charging stations).
Plan For California
California is planning to spend most of its money on replacing heavy-duty trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles and heavy industrial equipment with newer, zero-emission models. The state also plans to invest heavily in electric vehicle charging stations and into additional efforts to reduce emissions at freight facilities. For example, this may include power grids set up at ports, allowing ocean-going container ships to utilize cleaner electric power for their power needs when docked, instead of relying on burning heavy bunker fuel.
Plan For Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania will mostly focus on its most densely populated areas – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh – to reduce nitric oxide pollution. This will directly affect areas where some of its most impoverished citizens, living in what can be considered the poorest neighborhoods of said cities, tend to be disproportionately affected by air pollution. Additionally, Pennsylvania plans to retrofit diesel-burning locomotives, marine engines and other equipment that pollutes the air with eco-friendly, modernized solutions. Since most of such facilities are located near or adjacent to urban areas with low-income housing, this will directly improve the air quality of its most fragile group of citizens.
Minnesota’s Plan
The northern state is slated to receive $47 million as part of the settlement. The state intends to spend the majority of the money on grants to local public services and private business. The grants will then be used to help replace literally hundreds of diesel-powered school buses, ferries, tugboats and other heavy-duty vehicles producing the harmful nitric dioxide. In turn, Minnesota might be one of the first states in the U.S. to have a large electric bus school fleet, showcasing what the future holds for the people who will be the most affected with air quality issue problems in the future. Finally, the state plans to develop approximately 65 electric vehicle charging stations, improving its infrastructure towards electric vehicles.
Georgia’s Plan
Georgia plans to spend its $63.6 million awarded in the settlement mostly on public projects. This includes obtaining a fleet of electric buses and vehicle charging depots. For example, the state plans to replace terminal-to-terminal shuttle buses at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with eco-friendly electric versions. With Atlanta handling well over 100,000,000 passengers per year, this move will greatly help to reduce the pollution in the adjacent area.
Plan for Connecticut
Connecticut plans to spend its $55.7 million that the state is set to receive in two distinct ways: First, the state plans to spend $7.5 million of the total amount on various grants that will help improve their public services fleets. Mostly, this means that either fully electric or hybrid school and city buses – considered a big source of nitric oxide pollution – will be purchased. Second, the state will follow the path beaten by other nationwide local governments and improve its electric vehicle infrastructure and other respectable eco-friendly areas.
“This is a landmark moment,” Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board, said in a statement. “Over the next 10 years, this plan will put in place not only tools to clean up VW’s excess emissions, but also to help achieve further reductions of smog-forming pollution for decades to come.”
Additionally, Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said reducing vehicle emissions is key in the fight against global warming. “While it will be impossible to offset the entirety of pollution that resulted from VW’s emissions cheating,” he said, “the release of these funds will help to improve air quality and protect public health in Connecticut.”
I’d like to know what the NY state Thruway is doing. My understanding is they just received a lot of bids to install DCFC along the Thruway corridor, but VW’s Electrify America also has plans to install stations along that same corridor. It sounds like maybe EA is not going to have them at the Thruway Service plazas, if the Thruway is putting requests for proposals out there. I don’t really understand it, the Thruway could save a lot of money and the EA stations could get a lot more use if they’d just put them in the service plazas. Wishing I knew more about the details here.
I’m also a NYer, and to say that EV adoption and infrastructure build out in “upstate” (i.e. anything north of NYC burbs) are lagging would be a distinct understatement. Most days when I’m running errands around Rochester or in the Finger Lakes, my Leaf is the only EV in sight. And while there are some charging stations around, most are L2 units not in convenient locations; the DCFC locations are virtually non-existent.
The I-90 corridor, which links Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany, and is a prime way to get to the Finger Lakes for many, seems to be a no brainer for fast chargers.
These plans are ridiculous. Money is from VW cheating on personal vehicles, yet the money is to be spent on totally unrelated things like ships and commercial trucks and, worst of all, urine soaked buses. Money should be spent on helping clean up personal vehicles become cleaner, which is setting up charging infrastructure. All others are politicians hijacking the money for their own cronies and glory.
hey man the urinators need transportation too!
The Nitrogen oxide pollution from personal vehicles is negligible. If you want to reduce pollution you have to start with the biggest polluters.
You know nothing about air pollution or internal combustion engines. NOX emissions are inversely proportional to engine efficiency, that’s why gas mileage got so bad in the early ‘80s. Most major cities in the United States are in non-attainment for NOX levels and that is caused mostly by vehicles.
shoulda got that eGolf when VW was deigning to actually sell it in California. 36kWh is about the 99.9% minimum I need for my daily in-city driving
The plans for Minnesota are quite extensive.
Here’s a link with lots of detail… https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/ev-fast-charging-station-grants
So how do we prevent the state of MN from buying more diesel school and transit buses? The TCO is obvious with spending there, plus there’s New Flyer in St. Cloud (always nice to have tax dollars come back to you).
Currently VW is trying to dump it’s “fixed” tdi, what that really means is they produce less power, and hopefully produce less pollution.
You can get one for around 8k, a brand new car sort of. I suppose they could not afford to keep them on lots too much longer as they would become unsellable.
I wonder if you could buy it as a glider and junk the ICE parts, make it a retrofit?
It could be done, though you would need a shop, and know what you were doing.
I suppose the body, frame, non-engine components could make it worth it .
What?!?! You say that Texas is to get the second biggest pot of money and then you completely ignore what Texas is doing!? That’s not very good reporting.
Think of what would have happened if GM and Standard Oil had lost a settlement that they had to pay to rebuilt every mile of streetcar track they had ripped out in the 1940’s when they had replaced with dirty buses.
But spending the money to replace diesel buses with electric is a good start in that diesel buses pound for pound are very dirty.
What’s Florida’s plan? Free concealed weapon permits LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS thanks co2.earth