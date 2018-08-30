  1. Home
Launch Of Rivian Electric Truck Draws Near, 3-Row SUV To Follow

Rivian is expected to unveil two cars at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Rivian Automotive, a startup founded in 2009, is finally going to exit stealth mode and show its cars.

The company is developing a single platform for many models and the first two are a five-passenger pickup truck scheduled for 2020, and a 7-seat, three-row SUV that will come afterward.

Both of those cars will be premium products with prices between $50,000 to $100,000, with long-range of up to 450 miles (724 km) and strong performance like 0-60 mph in three seconds. Off-road capabilities are promised to exceed Jeep and Land Rover.

The platform under development by Rivian is envisioned to handle more models (also for external manufacturers).

The company hopes to produce 50,000 cars annually at the plant it acquired from Mitsubishi in Normal, IL. Initial venture capital has been provided by way of financing of $500 million.

1 Comment on "Launch Of Rivian Electric Truck Draws Near, 3-Row SUV To Follow"

Bunny

Thumbs up to Rivian, I hope these guys are successful!

57 minutes ago