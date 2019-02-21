Kia Teases New Sporty Electric Car Ahead Of Geneva Reveal

40 M BY MARK KANE

“Designed to make the heart beat that bit faster”

Kia announced a new all-electric concept that will be unveiled on March 5, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The vehicle, designed at Kia’s European design center in Frankfurt, is described as “a visual embodiment of the company’s desire to move forward in the exciting world of electrification”.

The teaser looks interesting and we would not mind if Kia would really introduce some sort of emotional sports car with a long all-electric range.

Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design for Kia Motors Europe said: