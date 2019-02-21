Kia Teases New Sporty Electric Car Ahead Of Geneva Reveal
“Designed to make the heart beat that bit faster”
Kia announced a new all-electric concept that will be unveiled on March 5, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
The vehicle, designed at Kia’s European design center in Frankfurt, is described as “a visual embodiment of the company’s desire to move forward in the exciting world of electrification”.
The teaser looks interesting and we would not mind if Kia would really introduce some sort of emotional sports car with a long all-electric range.
Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design for Kia Motors Europe said:
“Automotive design is about capturing the heart and making it beat that bit faster for that bit longer – and we believe that there’s absolutely no reason why that should change simply because the car is electric,”.
“We imagined designing an all-electric car that not only answered consumer concerns around range, performance, recharging networks and driving dynamism, but one that also gave you goose bumps when you looked at it, and made the hairs on the back of your neck stand up when you drove it,” explains Guillaume. “That’s why our all-electric concept is designed to not only get your pulse racing, but to also signpost our holistic and emotional approach to electrification.”
Categories: Kia
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Kia Teases New Sporty Electric Car Ahead Of Geneva Reveal"
Yes please!
I’ll Buy it ! ~* 🙂 *~ However., It needs to be reasonably priced * (ie:M3-LR) * with a good range & some practicality with reasonable utility function . All that would make this a great fair weather car ..,