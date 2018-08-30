Kia Releases New Niro EV Video

36 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

“Feel the Car?” What?

We’re pretty stoked about the 2019 Kia Niro EV here at InsideEVs. It will offer customers excellent driving range and lots of interior space for (probably) less than $40,000 before incentives. Kia had seemed to be taking something of a low-key approach in marketing this vehicle — Robert di Niro spot aside — so we were happily surprised to see that it has just released a new video (above) showcasing some of the crossover’s strong points.

Titled “Quick Look,” the minute-and-nine-second clip opens up with the tagline “Feel the Car,” (no, we have no idea what’s up with that, either) before giving us a quick look at various angles of a super-glossy white example. Then, it dives into some details.

We learn that the electric motor in the Niro EV weighs only 40.3 kg (88.85 pounds), yet can produce 204 horsepower, which allows it to hustle to 100 kph (62 miles per hour) in a laudable 7.8 seconds from a stop. As the image shifts to a graphic showing the battery placement in the floor of the vehicle, we’re told that it holds a generous 64 kWh of energy, allowing the all-electric to boast a range of 385 km (239 miles). We are then informed it has a high-efficiency PE system. (Bonus points for anyone who can tell us what that is in Comments)

Moving to its charging capability, we learn that it can accept a 100-kW flow of electrons and fill that big battery, empty-to-full, in 54 minutes. Interestingly, it claims that its low-temperature charging is “improved.”

The video moves to the infotainment system, focusing on the info part of that portmanteau. We’re shown how the screen can overlay the available range on a map, giving us our total drivable area, which should be pretty handy if it’s accurate.

We don’t want to give the entire video away, but let’s just say that it additionally touches on safety and a few cool features found within the cabin. Enjoy!

Video description:

An all-electric CUV with intelligent packaging and a lot of practicality. With its futuristic, modern design and EV-exclusive technologies, the #KiaNiroEV leads the way in zero-emissions driving.

Source: YouTube