Kia e-Niro is coming soon and it surely does impress.

The Kia e-Niro looks promising and could be an even bigger player than Chevrolet Bolt EV or Hyundai Kona Electric. However, a lot depends on whether Kia will be willing to meet demand.

Here we have an interesting overview of the interior of e-Niro at the 2018 Paris Motor Show by the Toronto Electric Vehicle Association TEVA.

The e-Niro is slightly bigger in size than the Kona, but the range rating is similar, which alone will be an advantage for the e-Niro. Inside it looks spacious and reasonably organized, however in conservative in style.

Kia e-Niro
301-Mile Kia Niro EV To Be Priced Well Under $40,000 In U.S.
Watch Kia e-Niro Get The Autogefühl Treatment At Paris Debut
Hyundai Kona Electric Compared To Kia Niro EV: Video

Kia e-Niro spec (64 kWh battery version):

  • 64 kWh battery – 301 miles (485 km) of WLTP range
  • -100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds
  • 150 kW (204 hp) and 395 Nm of torque
  • fast charging 0-80% in 54 minutes at 100 kW

Kia e-Niro spec (39.2 kWh battery version):

  • 39.2 kWh battery – 194 miles (312 km) of WLTP range
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.8 seconds
  • 100 kW (136 hp) and 395 Nm of torque

Leave a Reply

9 Comments on "Kia e-Niro Interior Overview: It’s More Spacious Than Kona: Video"

BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Any of them able to tow 1500lb trailer?

1 hour ago
eject

You can get a hitch in Europe for both. Maximum tow weight 1350kg, permissible vertical loading 90kg.

22 minutes ago
Moshe

As of now, towing is only for the hybrid version. I heard Kia was in the process of homologating the E-Niro for towing, so, presumably, the MY2020 version should be able to tow.

1 minute ago
Terawatt

Pretty sure the answer is no. And while that would be nice, I think a bigger problem is they won’t be equipped or homologated with a towbar. It’s really useful to have a towbar even with a pretty low towing capacity, for things like a bike rack or moving a large but not *that* heavy piece of furniture. Nissan e-NV200 for example can only tow 350 kg (about 770 lb), but that’s still very useful if you want to bring a couple of bicycles or borrow a hanger at IKEA to take that sofa home.

14 minutes ago
eject

tow bar manufacturers have gotten their tow bar homologated for the car.

12 minutes ago
Jonas

9.2 kWh battery – 194 miles (312 km) of WLTP range?
Should be 39,2kWh.

1 hour ago
Mark Kane

Yes, also saw it. Thanks.

1 hour ago
wavelet

This video is a lot less comprehensive than Bjørn Nyland’s video reviews of the e-Niro — these guys don’t even bother showing the backseat.

1 hour ago
BoltUp

“9.2 kWh battery – 194 miles (312 km) of WLTP range”
Thats some amazing efficiency 🙂

1 hour ago