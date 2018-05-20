Kia e-Niro Interior Overview: It’s More Spacious Than Kona: Video
Kia e-Niro is coming soon and it surely does impress.
The Kia e-Niro looks promising and could be an even bigger player than Chevrolet Bolt EV or Hyundai Kona Electric. However, a lot depends on whether Kia will be willing to meet demand.
Here we have an interesting overview of the interior of e-Niro at the 2018 Paris Motor Show by the Toronto Electric Vehicle Association TEVA.
The e-Niro is slightly bigger in size than the Kona, but the range rating is similar, which alone will be an advantage for the e-Niro. Inside it looks spacious and reasonably organized, however in conservative in style.
Kia e-Niro spec (64 kWh battery version):
- 64 kWh battery – 301 miles (485 km) of WLTP range
- -100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds
- 150 kW (204 hp) and 395 Nm of torque
- fast charging 0-80% in 54 minutes at 100 kW
Kia e-Niro spec (39.2 kWh battery version):
- 39.2 kWh battery – 194 miles (312 km) of WLTP range
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.8 seconds
- 100 kW (136 hp) and 395 Nm of torque
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Kia e-Niro Interior Overview: It’s More Spacious Than Kona: Video"
Any of them able to tow 1500lb trailer?
You can get a hitch in Europe for both. Maximum tow weight 1350kg, permissible vertical loading 90kg.
As of now, towing is only for the hybrid version. I heard Kia was in the process of homologating the E-Niro for towing, so, presumably, the MY2020 version should be able to tow.
Pretty sure the answer is no. And while that would be nice, I think a bigger problem is they won’t be equipped or homologated with a towbar. It’s really useful to have a towbar even with a pretty low towing capacity, for things like a bike rack or moving a large but not *that* heavy piece of furniture. Nissan e-NV200 for example can only tow 350 kg (about 770 lb), but that’s still very useful if you want to bring a couple of bicycles or borrow a hanger at IKEA to take that sofa home.
tow bar manufacturers have gotten their tow bar homologated for the car.
9.2 kWh battery – 194 miles (312 km) of WLTP range?
Should be 39,2kWh.
Yes, also saw it. Thanks.
This video is a lot less comprehensive than Bjørn Nyland’s video reviews of the e-Niro — these guys don’t even bother showing the backseat.
“9.2 kWh battery – 194 miles (312 km) of WLTP range”
Thats some amazing efficiency 🙂