Kia e-Niro Interior Overview: It’s More Spacious Than Kona: Video

Kia e-Niro is coming soon and it surely does impress.

The Kia e-Niro looks promising and could be an even bigger player than Chevrolet Bolt EV or Hyundai Kona Electric. However, a lot depends on whether Kia will be willing to meet demand.

Here we have an interesting overview of the interior of e-Niro at the 2018 Paris Motor Show by the Toronto Electric Vehicle Association TEVA.

The e-Niro is slightly bigger in size than the Kona, but the range rating is similar, which alone will be an advantage for the e-Niro. Inside it looks spacious and reasonably organized, however in conservative in style.

Kia e-Niro spec (64 kWh battery version):

64 kWh battery – 301 miles (485 km) of WLTP range

150 kW (204 hp) and 395 Nm of torque

Kia e-Niro spec (39.2 kWh battery version):