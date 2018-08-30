Kia Releases Niro EV First Impressions Video

47 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

What do folks at the 2018 Paris Motor Show think of the Kia e-Niro?

First impressions of the 2019 Kia e-Niro have been outstanding. Most reviews we’ve read, written, and shared have been packed with a plethora of positive takeaways. Now, Kia’s new all-electric crossover has made its way to the 2018 Paris Motor Show and many people are getting to see it in the flesh for the first time. Of course, they’re unable to test drive the car, but they can see it, size it up, sit inside, and learn all about its specs.

Kia’s new video is brief, but it does a nice job of showing off the e-Niro, complete with people’s quotes across the bottom of the screen. Overall, the attendees seem impressed by the crossover’s styling, overall size, interior space, cabin quality, and range. It’s evident that Kia is making great strides with its vehicles in general, and especially exciting that the Korean automaker is making a concerted effort in the electric vehicle space.

Unfortunately, these cars won’t be readily available in many areas, at least initially. Kia and Hyundai EV production isn’t intended to be large-scale at first, and on our shores, the vehicles will only be sold in select states. However, this is still the early stages of what could turn out to be a much more substantial push for the EV segment is a whole.

Video Description via Kia Motors Worldwide on YouTube:

First Impression | e-Niro | Kia

