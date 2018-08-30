Watch As Jaguar I-PACE Visits Amsterdam
Three Jaguar I-PACEs in three colors similar to the Dutch flag
Jaguar took for a spin three of its I-PACE in Amsterdam, Netherlands where 3,500 could be sold this year if only the company will be able to produce and deliver.
The three demo cars are in three colors: Photon Red, Caesium Blue and Yulong White. If you are one Jaguar’s customers from Amsterdam, you can see here how your cars will look on the streets.
Jaguar I-PACE specs:
- 90 kWh battery for up to 480 km (298 miles) of range (WLTP)
- 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds
- Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)
- two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output
- all-wheel drive
- 0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo
- 0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours
From the article, “Jaguar took for a spin three of its I-PACE in Amsterdam, Netherlands where 3,500 could be sold this year if only the company will be able to produce and deliver.”
Jaguar is NOT producing the I-Pace; Magna International was contracted to produce the I-Pace.
It is being produced at the Magna Steyr factory.
The strange thing with this I-Pace is that fast charging is said to be done in 40 minutes to 80%. That is impossible. From Fastned, we know that the charging power peaks at 85 kW. Even if that 85 kW is maintained the full 40 minutes, you only add 56,7 kWh. The I-Pace has 84,7 kWh usable, which gives 67%. To actually get a 0-80% charge in 40 minutes, the I-Pace should charge with an average power of 102 kW for the entire 40 minutes… In other words, Jaguar is misinforming about the charging speed. Even if the 100 kW chargers can give full power to I-Pace for full 40 minutes (no car can do that currently) it still comes up slightly short of 80%.