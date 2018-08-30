Watch As Jaguar I-PACE Visits Amsterdam

5 H BY MARK KANE

Three Jaguar I-PACEs in three colors similar to the Dutch flag

Jaguar took for a spin three of its I-PACE in Amsterdam, Netherlands where 3,500 could be sold this year if only the company will be able to produce and deliver.

The three demo cars are in three colors: Photon Red, Caesium Blue and Yulong White. If you are one Jaguar’s customers from Amsterdam, you can see here how your cars will look on the streets.



Jaguar I-PACE specs:

90 kWh battery for up to 480 km (298 miles) of range (WLTP)

battery for up to of range (WLTP) 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds

/ 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)

two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output

total system output all-wheel drive

0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo

0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours