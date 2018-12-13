JAC VW Targets 400,000 New Energy Vehicles Sales In China In 2020

5 H BY MARK KANE

30 plug-in models in 2 years. 400,000 produced annually in 2020

JAC Volkswagen, the joint venture between Volkswagen Group China and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd. (JAC), held a groundbreaking ceremony of the new R&D center in China, dedicated to electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving.

Volkswagen plans to launch in China 30 New Energy Vehicle models in the next two years, which means by the end of 2020. About half of them are to be produced in China.

The goals set by the Volkswagen Group China are pretty bold:

400,000 NEVs to be sold in 2020

around 1.5 million to be sold in 2025